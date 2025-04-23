Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St George’s Day, England’s national Day, is being celebrated today on April 23.

Although it is not a public holiday, the day has gained renewed attention in recent years, with cities and towns marking it with community events, traditional customs, and celebrations of English heritage.

So who is St George, the patron saint of England?

Saint George was a Roman soldier in the 3rd century who was martyred on 23 April 303 AD for refusing to renounce his Christian faith. Over the centuries, he became best known for the legendary tale in which he slays a dragon to save a princess, an enduring symbol of courage and the triumph of good over evil.

In London, the day is marked with the annual Feast of St George in Trafalgar Square, where crowds gather to enjoy food stalls, live music, and theatrical performances retelling the legend of the saint and the dragon. This year, people came together and celebrated St George’s Day on Easter Monday (April 21).

Meanwhile, in Salisbury, the city's historic pageant in Guildhall Square and Market Place continues a tradition believed to date back to the 13th century. Celebration is set to take place on Sunday, April 27.

Customs associated with the day include flying the red and white St George’s Cross, singing the hymn “Jerusalem” in churches, and wearing red roses in honour of the saint.

Historically, St George’s Day was celebrated on a grand scale in England. After the Battle of Agincourt in 1415, it was declared a major feast day, often compared to Christmas in significance. However, its prominence declined by the late 18th century following England’s political union with Scotland.