Today (May 5) marks Cinco de Mayo, a day that is celebrated in the US and Mexico with parties, beer specials, and Mexican food. So what is it?

The celebration’s true roots lie in a 19th-century battle that symbolised Mexican resistance and resilience.

Before the holiday became what Chicanx, historian Mario García calls “Corona Day,” Cinco de Mayo commemorated Mexico’s unlikely victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

The battle saw a small, outnumbered Mexican army defeat the military of Napoleon III’s Second French Empire in Puebla, a city in east-central Mexico. It was a turning point in Mexico’s struggle against colonial expansion, and helped prevent France from establishing a foothold that could have aided the Confederacy during the American Civil War.

“It becomes a Chicano holiday, in many ways, linked to the Chicano movement, because we discover Mexicans resisting a foreign invader,” García explained in an interview with USA TODAY. “They link the struggle of the Chicano movement to Cinco de Mayo.”

Is Cinco de Mayo a federal holiday?

While the date is still celebrated in Mexico—particularly in Puebla—it is not a federal holiday there and doesn’t match the scale of celebrations seen during Mexico’s actual Independence Day on September 16 (Día de la Independencia). That day, not May 5, marks Mexico’s liberation from Spanish rule in 1810.

Los Angeles, CA - May 05: Community members perform tradition Aztec dancing at La Placita Olvera Church during the Cinco De Mayo Fiesta at Olvera Street on Sunday, May 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) | Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

But Cinco de Mayo is more popular in the US than in Mexico. Historians say the holiday gained traction in the late 19th century among Mexican Americans as a form of cultural resistance following the Mexican-American War. During the Chicano Movement of the 1960s and ’70s, the date took on deeper political meaning as a symbol of anti-imperialist struggle and Mexican identity.

How do people celebrate Cinco de Mayo?

In the 1980s, commercialisation took hold as US beer companies and restaurants began marketing the holiday with themed drink specials, and the day’s deeper significance faded in public consciousness. García said: “Everyone thinks that it's just party time, it's Corona time. It's OK for people to go out and have a good time on a holiday like Cinco de Mayo—at least they have some sense that it's some kind of a Mexican holiday,” he said. “But we should go beyond that. We should have Cinco de Mayo events that go beyond partying and drinking, where we call attention to what the history is.”

García also pointed to a gap in US education as part of the problem. “When you study the history of Chicanos and Latinos, of course, they've been history makers,” he said. “They've been involved in all aspects of American history, not to mention the wars… In World War II alone, almost half a million Latinos—mostly Mexican Americans—fought in the war. And they won a disproportionate number of Congressional Medals of Honor.”

He added: “This Cinco de Mayo, enjoy your Coronas—but maybe with a little history lesson to wash it down.” The celebration will be marked by parades, music, food, and festivals across the US and in parts of Mexico, especially Puebla.