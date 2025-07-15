100-year-old Ashford care home resident celebrates birthday with duet

A resident at a care home in Ashford serenaded guests at her 100th birthday festivities.

Joyce Tomsett, who lives at Care UK’s Montfort Manor on Kennington Road, celebrated her huge milestone with all her closest friends and family, while the team at the home made the day even more special with balloons, banners and a cake prepared by the home’s Head Chef.

Joyce treated her guests to a special duet with her friend Florence. Together, they sang Daisy Bell by Nat King Cole.

When asked how she felt about being 100, Joyce said: “It’s just another day.”

Joyce was born on 5th June 1925 in Middleton. She spent much of her time at church, making many close connections, including her husband, Ken, with whom she was married for overCare 75 years.

The couple lived all over England, including Derbyshire, Bedford and Leicester, due to her husband's job as a bank manager.

Joyce said: “We would settle down, then my husband would say ‘time to pack, we’re on the move again’.”

They raised three children and eventually settled in Baslow, Derbyshire. They also have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In her spare time, Joyce enjoyed writing poetry about the Derbyshire Dales and helped out at the local senior citizen group – that was until they asked her to become a member instead of doing the washing-up, and she told them: “I’m not that old!”

Joanne Eaton, Home Manager at Montfort Manor, said: “We had a wonderful time celebrating Joyce’s birthday. At 100 years young, she is still full of life, music and love. Her sweet duet with Florence had us all smiling – and maybe even shedding a tear or two.

“We love to celebrate incredible milestones and Joyce’s birthday was no exception. It was great to hear some of her favourite memories over cake and a glass of bubbly.”

