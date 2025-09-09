Cygnet hospital Maidstone maintains triangle of care accreditation

The Cygnet Health Care team celebrated maintaining the important accreditation.

A mental health hospital for adults in Maidstone has retained an accreditation for the work it does to involve families in the care of their loved ones.

Located on Gidds Pond Way, Weavering, Cygnet Hospital Maidstone is a 63-bed mental health facility for adults. The team has maintained the Triangle of Care Star 1 accreditation from Carers Trust.

This recognition highlights the hospital’s ongoing efforts and commitment to involving and supporting the families and carers of individuals at the service.

The Triangle of Care is a quality improvement scheme for health and social care providers that promotes safety, recovery and wellbeing by including and supporting unpaid carers.

Cygnet Hospital Maidstone earned its initial Star 1 accreditation in June 2024 following an in-depth assessment process. Now the Cygnet Health Care service has retained its accreditation, meaning the team have shown a dedication to working in partnership with the loved ones of service users.

The assessment team from Carers Trust noted:

Carer Inclusion: Interpreters and translated materials are provided where needed for carers, with information in four alternative languages.

Carer Engagement: Carers are invited to discuss with the team any comments or concerns they may have prior to ward rounds.

Training and Awareness: Carer Ambassadors provide ‘Carer Awareness’ training for all staff and includes techniques on how to improve carer communication.

Confidentiality and Information Sharing: The team support communication with carers while respecting patient confidentiality, allowing carers to get involved in care planning and ward rounds.

Designated Carer Leads: Each ward has appointed Carer Leads who are helped by Social Work Assistants, enhancing carer support.

Ongoing Support: Carers receive detailed Welcome Packs with information on support services as well as Carer Passports and frequent newsletters providing updates.

Ongoing Feedback: Regular carer surveys and ward rounds provide opportunities for input and are then discussed in Carer Strategy meetings.

The Carers Trust report said: “Cygnet Hospital Maidstone has continued to build on a solid start to embedding the Triangle of Care standards, with some excellent new initiatives. The evidence provided demonstrates a positive shift in favour of carer friendly practice.”

Laurie Burleton, Hospital Manager at the Cygnet Health Care service, said: “We are so proud to see Cygnet Hospital Maidstone maintaining its Triangle of Care Star 1 accreditation. This is a fantastic achievement that highlights all staff members’ dedication to supporting carers and families as part of the recovery journey of our service users.

“I want to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to our Carer Leads for their dedication and hard work in making this happen. Their leadership has been instrumental in embedding the principles of the Triangle of Care throughout our hospital.”