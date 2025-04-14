Hop to it: Bottisham care home residents meet the Easter Bunny
Resident Morwenna Elliott said: “I’ve seen life-sized bunnies on television before, but never in real life – what a surprise! We are all very excited for the party and hope that the weather is as nice as it has been of late.”
General Manager, Geanina Tinca, said: “It was such an unexpected treat for our residents to see the Easter Bunny and they all had such a wonderful time watching the Easter Bunny hopping around the gardens, checking all of the best spots to hide the Easter Eggs for the children to find.”
