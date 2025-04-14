Hop to it: Bottisham care home residents meet the Easter Bunny

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham received a special visitor when the Easter Bunny arrived at the home to inspect the grounds ahead of the Easter weekend, looking for the perfect spots to hide eggs for the children’s Easter egg hunt which will be held at Hilton Park, as part of their Easter Party on Friday, April 18.

Resident Morwenna Elliott said: “I’ve seen life-sized bunnies on television before, but never in real life – what a surprise! We are all very excited for the party and hope that the weather is as nice as it has been of late.”

General Manager, Geanina Tinca, said: “It was such an unexpected treat for our residents to see the Easter Bunny and they all had such a wonderful time watching the Easter Bunny hopping around the gardens, checking all of the best spots to hide the Easter Eggs for the children to find.”

The Easter Bunny exploring the grounds of Hilton Park to find places to hide Easter Eggs

