Housebuilder organises Diwali celebrations at Churchdown development

Ashberry Homes invited house-hunters to join them in a celebration of the Hindu festival of Diwali at its development in Churchdown.

The housebuilder marked the ‘festival of light’ at Ashberry at Pirton Fields by decorating the showhomes with strings of lights. Diwali is a festival which symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

Visitors to the celebration – held on Friday 1 November at the site off Cheltenham Road East – were treated to free Indian food including chicken tikka masala and basmati rice bowls, onion bhajis, lamb keemas and chicken tikka naan bread wra

Rhodri Davies, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, said: “Embracing and celebrating different cultures is a key component of a diverse and inclusive community and that is very much the case at Pirton Fields.

From left: Meena Kadam, Ashberry sales advisor Holly Maitland, Ojas Kadam, Ashberry Sales Advisor Mandy Squire and Sachin Kadam at the Diwali event.

“Diwali is a fabulous festival full of joy and light and we wanted to take this opportunity to mark the occasion by organising an event where the neighbourhood could get together. It was heartwarming to see some residents gift saris to our sales advisors as well.

“There is a significant Hindu community at Pirton Fields and it was great to see so many people congregate to enjoy the lights and the wonderful Indian food and celebrate this important date in the Hindu calendar. It was fun family event and the new homes looked fantastic all covered in lights.”

Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway Group, is building a total of 238 new homes at Ashberry at Pirton Fields, while Bellway is building 227 homes at Bellway at Pirton Fields.

Construction work is now nearing completion, with the final properties now for sale, and the majority of homes occupied by their new residents.

A drone image capturing the illuminated showhomes at Ashberry at Pirton Fields during their Diwali event, held in celebration of the festival of lights.

As part of the planning agreement for the wider project, the developers have invested £5.7 million in services and infrastructure in the area. This includes £2.7 million for primary education, £1.7 million for new facilities at Chosen Hill School in Churchdown, and £765,000 for transport improvements.

The final Ashberry Homes and Bellway properties are being sold from the Ashberry Homes sales centre.

For more information visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/wales/bellway-at-pirton-fields or https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/new-homes/wales/ashberry-at-pirton-fields or call the sales team on 01452 405593.