Italian Humanitarian Nicolò Govoni Awarded 2024 Ahmadiyya Muslim Peace Prize

The Worldwide Head and the Fifth Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad will be presenting the 2024 Ahmadiyya Muslim Prize for the Advancement of Peace to Nicolò Govoni, founder of international non-profit organisation Still I Rise, at the 59th Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK.

The Peace Prize, established in 2009, recognises individuals and organisations who have made a distinguished contribution to peace, justice, and humanitarian service. Nicolò Govoni is the 16th recipient of the prize, which has honoured laureates from over 12 countries.

Mr Govoni, originally from Cremona, Italy, began his humanitarian work at age 20. From volunteering at an Indian orphanage to transforming refugee education across Greece, Syria, Kenya, DR Congo, Yemen, and Colombia, his journey has impacted more than 70,000 people, with 1 million of meals distributed and 141,000 hours of learning delivered to those in need. His schools — many of which are emergency institutions in active conflict zones — include the first free International Baccalaureate-accredited school for refugee children.

His advocacy at the European Court of Human Rights helped secure protections for unaccompanied minors and highlighted critical breaches in refugee care. The Peace Prize will be formally presented at the Annual Convention (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, to be held from 25–27 July 2025 at Hadeeqatul Mahdi, Hampshire, near Alton.

The award will be conferred by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, during the concluding session on Sunday 27 July. Rafiq Hayat, National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, stated: “Nicolò Govoni has shown that even in the face of crisis and displacement, the light of education and humanity can shine through. His work uplifts generations and reminds us that peace begins with justice, compassion, and access to opportunity.”

Nicolò Govoni stated: "To receive the Ahmadiyya Muslim Peace Prize is an enormous honor for me and for Still I Rise as a whole. As a non-religious organization, welcoming students from all faiths and backgrounds, we deeply and personally align with the values of peace, harmony and compassion promoted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community."