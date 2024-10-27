New bus user group for Eastbourne and South Wealden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The importance of bus services in and around Eastbourne was a major topic at the initial meeting of the Eastbourne Area Bus Users Group (EABUG), which took place in Eastbourne Town Hall on October 16.

The group is an initiative of the Eastbourne Eco Action Network (EEAN). It aims to provide an interface between bus users, bus companies and local authorities. EABUG plans to meet three times a year.

Prominent among those present were representatives of local bus companies, Stagecoach, Brighton & Hove and Cuckmere buses. Also present were representatives of local disability groups, local and county councillors plus members of the public.

Jill Shacklock and David Everson (EEAN) both highlighted the need for good bus services for those who could not drive or afford to drive, school children, those with disabilities or the elderly. They also emphasised the need to develop good sustainable transport systems.

A member of the East Sussex Bus Team, Donnalyn Morris, gave an update on a variety of infrastructure projects that had been taking place in Eastbourne and Friston. Work on the Hailsham Mobility Hub was yet to start, with discussions currently taking place with Tesco about the project.

The consultation about the proposed Bus Priority measures along Seaside and St Anthony’s in Eastbourne had now completed and a decision would be made in November. It was not clear if funding to continue with the £2.00 bus fares, part of the Bus Service Improvement Plan, would be extended. The Chancellor’s Autumn Statement may clarify the future of the scheme.

Matthew Arnold, Commercial Director, Stagecoach South East expressed concern over the detrimental effect that congestion had on bus punctuality and highlighted problems in Eastbourne, describing these as the worst in the south east. He stated that car traffic was up 15% on pre Covid levels whilst bus passenger numbers had only risen to 94% of pre-Covid usage.

In addition, he also stated that buses were hindered by lack of co-ordination in the planning of roadworks with a lack of advance information sharing between ESCC and utility companies.

Ben Garcia from Brighton and Hove Buses informed the meeting of recent improvements to their bus services and that they are a UK lead when it comes to inclusivity on their buses. They have dementia friendly seating and their drivers are trained to be ‘Dementia Friends’. All their buses are ‘talking buses’.

Nick Price from Cuckmere Buses informed the meeting that their operation of eight, 16-seater buses were all driven by volunteers and that their new timetables would be published soon.

The main body of the meeting involved presentations, discussions and workshops about ‘Accessible Information’ on buses. New legislation requires most buses to provide information to passengers about the bus number and route and next stop information. Importantly the information must be given both visually and aurally. The new legislation came into force on October 1, 2024 for buses registered after October 2019. Older buses that need to be retrofitted with display boards and sound systems must be accessible by October 2026.

The next meeting is planned for February 2025.

For further details please visit - Eastbourne ECO Action Network. www.ecoactioneb.co.uk

Good news for the festive season:

Brighton and Hove bus no.12 will run between Eastbourne and Brighton on Christmas Day and Boxing Day while the 28 will run on Boxing Day. Cuckmere buses hope to operate the no. 50 bus service on New Year’s Day. Please check the relevant websites nearer the time.