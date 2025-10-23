What your baby’s name says about them including intelligence and humour

The study found that almost a third (31%) of people judge others based on their first name, with stereotypes formed as early as primary school.

New research reveals the assumptions we make about others based on first names alone – expectant parents take note!

Richard and Elizabeth were found to be the UK’s most intelligent names, with Liam and Megan considered the most rebellious.

Most intelligent: Richard and Elizabeth.

Brits have crowned Richard and Elizabeth as the most intelligent names, according to the research conducted by leading name label manufacturer, My Nametags. This suggests traditional names still hold the most clout when it comes to first impressions, despite the rise of more contemporary baby names like Luca or Maya.

Most rebellious: Liam and Megan

Liams and Megans are assumed to be rebellious. With 13% of Brits influenced by celebrities and fictional characters when judging a first name, it’s possible that divisive public figures, like Meghan Markle, have influenced this stereotype.

Most funny: Christopher and Amy

Christopher and Amy came out on top for class-clowns, with over a third (34%) of Brits assuming people with these names will be funny. With popular comedians like Amy Schumer and Chris McCausland, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2024, it’s no surprise these names rank highly for humour.

Most confident: James and Charlotte

The names James and Charlotte are most associated with confidence – something every parent hopes their child to be.

Most shy: Samuel and Emily

On the other end of the spectrum, nearly a third (30%) of Brits expect Samuels and Emilys to be shy. If you don’t want others to think of your child as a wall-flower, perhaps stay away from these names.

Chartered Clinical Psychologist and Scientist, Linda Blair, explains why we make assumptions about people: “In today’s information-rich world, we rely on shortcuts to make quick judgements, using cues like facial expression, body language, and even a person’s first name.

“When it comes to baby names, these shortcuts shape powerful associations. Rather than taking an objective look at every Sophie or Ryan, we build stereotypes using the people we know, or think we know through social media and pop culture.

“These stereotypes stick in our minds because of ‘confirmatory bias’ – we notice and remember people who fit our assumptions, ignoring information that doesn’t fit. This reinforces our belief that certain names belong to certain types of people – even babies. With common names, like Richard or Elizabeth, our assumptions feel even stronger because most of us will have encountered someone with these names in the past.”

The research found that stereotypes are influenced by a range of experiences, with classmates from school, celebrities, characters from films and books, and family members having the biggest impact on our perception of certain names.

Lars B. Andersen, Managing Director at My Nametags, adds: “It’s clear that culture and outside influences shape the impression different names give and can make choosing the right baby name even more challenging for parents.

“We’ve been all about names for over twenty years and we hope that our research will give expectant parents an insight into society’s beliefs about some of the most common names in the UK right now.”

What could your baby’s name say about them? Names most associated with quality traits:

Intelligent - Richard and Elizabeth

- Richard and Elizabeth Rebellious - Liam and Megan

- Liam and Megan Funny - Christopher and Amy

- Christopher and Amy Confident - James and Charlotte

- James and Charlotte Shy - Samuel and Emily

- Samuel and Emily Kind - Peter and Mary

- Peter and Mary Successful – Richard and Elizabeth

– Richard and Elizabeth Eccentric - Joshua and Margaret