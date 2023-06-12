Comer's first Tony nomination and wins comes following her Broadway debut

Jodie Comer accepts the award for Best Leading Actress in a Play for Prima Facie during the 76th Annual Tony Awards (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Jodie Comer has said she felt "overwhelmed" after winning her first Tony award for her performance in Prima Facie, honouring both her character and playwright Suzie Miller as the Killing Ever star accepted the award for best leading actress in a play.

It marks Comer's inaugural Tony nomination and win, a remarkable feat following her Broadway debut in Miller's one-woman production, which delves into the story of a British defence lawyer who unexpectedly finds herself in the witness box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comer’s win comes following a recent matinee performance of Prima Facie, during which the actress encountered difficulties breathing about 10 minutes into the performance due to the adverse air conditions in New York caused by the smoke emanating from wildfires in Canada.

But who else took home the big awards on the night, and how did other British stars fare? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who won at the 2023 Tonys?

The 76th annual Tonys, a prestigious event celebrating excellence in Broadway theatre, showcased the triumph of several other British talents including Sir Tom Stoppard, whose play Leopoldstadt garnered one of the night's most esteemed accolades - best play.

Taking place on a Sunday (11 June) in New York, the 2023 Tonys were hosted by the Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose, who in her opening remarks urged the audience to "buckle up" for a completely unscripted show amidst the ongoing Hollywood writers strike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We don’t have a script you guys. I am live and unscripted. You’re welcome,” DeBose said. “So to anyone who may have thought that last year was a bit unhinged. To them I say ‘darlings, buckle up’.”

The strike, which involves more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), had posed a significant risk to organisation and running of the show, but the WGA reached an agreement to grant a waiver specifically for the show, ensuring that members would refrain from picketing the event.

Despite receiving four Tony nominations, including best scenic design, best lighting design, and best sound in a play, Comer's Prima Facie fell short in all three categories to Life Of Pi. Those awards were accepted by British creatives Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Tim Lutkin and Carolyn Downing respectively.

During their acceptance speeches, Goulding and Downing took the opportunity to acknowledge Sheffield Theatres in the UK, the venue where their play had its world premiere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Veteran playwright Sir Tom said he was “teeming with emotion” as he accepted the best play award. “I feel very proud and grateful. Thank you so much,” he said. “But listen, I actually won a Tony Award in 1968, so I knew about not having scripts.

“I’m teeming with emotions that a chat-box wouldn’t begin to understand. Naturally, they include gratitude and pride in the Leopoldstadt ensemble.”

Elsewhere, the night’s other top prize of best musical went to Kimberly Akimbo, with Sean Hayes winning best leading actor in a play. Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical was awarded to J Harrison Ghee, while Victoria Clark claimed the award in the equivalent female category.

Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson lost out in the category for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play to Brandon Uranowitz. Lifetime Achievement In The Theatre awards were also presented to actor Joel Grey and composer John Kander.

The full list of winners: