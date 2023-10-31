Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Battersea Park's famous fireworks display will be back for 2023.

The spectacular event is due to be held in south London this weekend. Crowds will be flocking to watch eyecatching displays on both Saturday and Sunday.

Bonfire Night - which marks the failed Gunpowder Plot - takes place on 5 November each year. The Battersea Park fireworks display is one of a number of events across the capital, including at Ally Pally.

The Lewes Bonfires will also return in 2023 - but only residents can attend the event. If you are planning to set off fireworks at home make sure you are well aware of the rules in place in the UK.

For those heading to Battersea Park fireworks. Here's all you need to know:

When is Battersea Park fireworks?

The fireworks display in South London will take place this weekend. Two separate displays are planned and will take place on Saturday, 4 November and Sunday, 5 November.

Do you need tickets?

Yes, the fireworks display in Battersea Park is a ticketed event. You need to have purchased a ticket for either day to be able to watch the displays.

Fireworks explode near to Battersea Power Station. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Can you still get tickets?

For those who are hoping to attend the fireworks display in Battersea Park on Saturday, 4 November, you are out of luck. The organisers have confirmed tickets for that event have sold out for 2023.

However, tickets are still available for the display on Bonfire Night itself (Sunday, 5 November). Prices start at £12.30 plus booking fees for adults and £8.25 for children aged 5 - 16 - kids under five can enter for free.

Tickets can be bought from Battersea Park fireworks official website. The tickets are non-refundable.

What time do the fireworks start and end?

The timings differ for both nights of the Battersea Park fireworks display. Here are the times for 4 and 5 November:

Saturday, 4 November

Battersea Park will close at 4pm and then gates for ticket holders will open at 6pm. The last entry for the event is at 8pm.

The bars and music will shut at 11pm, it has been confirmed. The event will come to an end at 11.30pm.

Sunday, 5 November

The park will close at the earlier time of 3pm and then the gates will open at 5pm. Last entry for Battersea Park fireworks display will be at 7pm on Sunday.

On 5 November, the display will start at 7.10pm and the event will close at 9pm.

What can and can't you bring?

On its website, Battersea Park fireworks explains the terms of entry. The following rules apply:

Bag checks will be in operation on entry

All children must be accompanied by their parent or guardian at all times (18 years or above). No unaccompanied children will be allowed entry to this event. Accompanying adults require a ticket

Maximum of 4 children under the age of 18 per adult

Adults may be asked to present ID

No animals are permitted at the event, with the exception of guide dogs

Tickets can be printed or displayed on your smart phone

No entry will be permitted after 20:00 on Saturday the 4th and 19:00 on Sunday the 5th

No food, glass or alcohol can be brought into the event

No sparklers to be brought into the event

An official photographer and videographer will be at the event. On entry ticket holders consent to being photographed, unless they make themselves known to staff on the night

What happens at the event?

Firework displays will take place on each night at Battersea Park. On the Saturday there will be a display and a spectacular bonfire, alongside plenty of options for winter comfort food and warming drinks.