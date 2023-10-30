More than 100,000 tickets will be available for the fireworks display

Tickets for London’s spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks will go on sale this week.

The eye catching display welcomed crowds back for the first time since the Covid pandemic began in 2022. Spectactors were not able to watch the 2020 and 2021 displays in person.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced that that more than 100,000 tickets will be available for the 2023 display on 31 December. It will be televised to audiences across the globe but residents and tourists alike are warned that tickets are expected to sell out quickly. He added: "Celebrating the new year in the heart of our capital while watching our spectacular fireworks display on the banks of the River Thames is the best ticket in town. Millions around the world will see our capital's skyline illuminated by an extraordinary celebration of fireworks that will show London is for everyone.

“The only way to enjoy the fireworks in person is by buying a ticket in advance, so I urge anyone wanting to join us to book their ticket as early as possible so they can come and enjoy another wonderful show.”

Tickets sold out in mere hours last year. Here's all you need to know:

Will there be a New Year’s fireworks display in London?

Due to restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual 31 December spectacular has been cancelled in 2020 and 2020. But it returned last year and will be back for New Year's Eve 2023 it has been confirmed.

Where is the display?

The display is held on the south bank of the Thames, next to the London Eye.

When do tickets go on sale?

If you want to attend the London New Year’s Eve fireworks you will need a ticket. Prices started at £20 per person, it has been announced.

The general sale will begin on Friday, 3 November.

Where can you buy tickets?

The website AXS are the only authorised outlet selling tickets for London's New Year's Eve display.

What time does the fireworks display start?

The event will likely begin at around 8pm on New Year's Eve, based on last year. It will run until 12.35am on 1 January.

The entrance to the viewing area will close at 10.30pm. It is a ticketed event and you are required to have a ticket to attend. It will also be televised by the BBC.

Are you able to watch the fireworks for free?

If you were unable to get your hands on tickets for the London New Year’s Eve display, you might be wondering if you can still watch the spectacular show. According to London.Gov this is not possible.

On its website, it explains: “No. The only way to guarantee you’ll see the fireworks is to buy a ticket. Restrictions will be in place for people without tickets. If you don’t have a ticket, please don’t come to the area as you will not be allowed in.”

However, the Evening Standard reports a list of areas where you can see the display. Including Southwark Bridge, Millennium Bridge, Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath and more.

If you are unable to secure a ticket, Londoners and visitors to the capital can welcome in the new year in London’s fantastic range of bars, restaurants, pubs and clubs, or watch the display live on BBC One alongside more than 11m TV viewers.

Can you watch the fireworks on TV?

For those outside of London or without tickets, the fireworks display will once again be televised by the BBC. It will be shown on BBC One during the countdown to midnight and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What are the different viewing areas?

There are six different ticketed viewing areas – Blue, Red, Pink, Green and White, plus an Accessible Viewing Area (Orange). London.Gov advises: “If you’re coming with friends, make sure you’re all in the same viewing area. You won’t be able to move between areas on the night.

“You won’t be allowed to cross bridges before or after the event. Consider which viewing area is best for you to travel to and from the event when buying your ticket. Stations will be very busy when the event ends. Choose the side of the river you want to be on afterwards to get home more easily. Otherwise, it might be a much longer walk!

“All viewing areas have a specific entry point. You’ll be able to choose where you enter when you book your ticket, provided tickets are still available for this entrance. Your entry point will be printed on your ticket.