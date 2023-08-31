Do you need tickets for Blackpool Illuminations in 2023?

The famous Blackpool Lights will be turned on this week.

The Illuminations have been running annually since the 19th Century and will once again be back for 2023. Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be doing the big switch-on this year.

If you are thinking of heading down to the ceremony - or planning to see the Blackpool Lights between September and January - you might be wondering if tickets are needed.

Here's all you need to know:

Do you need tickets for Blackpool Lights switch-on?

No, you do not need tickets for the turning on event. It is completely free to watch the switching-on ceremony on Friday, 1 September.

However if you are heading down to the event this week, you are advised to arrive early to make sure you get a good spot on the promenade.

Are tickets required for Blackpool Illuminations?

The lights are free to view the whole time they are switched-on. All you need to do is get to Blackpool to view them.

Visitors are advised that the Blackpool Lights run from 1 September 2023 until 1 January 2024. The exact time the lights are turned on each day will change throughout the autumn and the festive period - depending on the time the sun goes down, as they can't be switched on until it is dark.