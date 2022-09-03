Blackpool Illuminations have been switched on for 2022

The famous lights of Blackpool have been turned on once again.

Vistors and residents alike will be able to take in the illuminations in the coming weeks.

The attraction was switched on by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, celebrity designer, on Friday (2 September) night.

If you are thinking of visiting, here is all you need to know:

When were the Blackpool Illuminations switched on?

The lights were switched on in an event on Friday 2 September.

Among the perfomers who were involved in the big switch on was:

Fuse ODG

Mae Muller

Nina Nesbitt

Tom Grennan

Blue

At the end of the live concert featuring the above artist, TV star and designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen pulled the famous switch to turn the Blackpool Illuminations on.

Blackpool Illuminations. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

What time are the illuminations switched on at night?

The switch on times for the Blackpool Illuminations changes daily.

On 3 September the Blackpool Illuminations are switched on at 8pm and will be turned on until midnight.

For the first half of September the lights will be turned on at 8pm every night and turned off between 12am and 10.30pm.

From 16 September, the lights will be switched on at 7.45pm.

The switch on will move earlier from 23 September to 7.30pm and the display will be turned on at 7.15pm from 30 September.

You can find the exact switch on and turn off times for the illuminations on Visit Blackpool’s website here.

How long are the illuminations on for?

The illuminations will be on display for four months, giving you plenty of time to see them if you so wish.

From the switch on, which takes place on 2 September, they will be turned on until the 2 January 2023.

Meaning you have all of September, October, November and December to see them.

Where are the illuminations?

Blackpool Illuminations are in Blackpool, Lancashire.

If you are looking for where the display starts it begins at Starr Gate (Squires Gate) and ends at Red Bank Road in Bispham.

The postcode for Starr Gate is FY4 1SY.

What is the best way to see the illuminations?

It is advised that you should see the Blackpool Illuminations on foot is possible, it will help you avoid the traffic and queues.

If you do go by foot, it is advised that you can park up and walk along Blackpool promonade, taking your time so you don’t miss anything.

You can also drive through the Blackpool Illuminations.

Visit Blackpool says: “You can drive through Blackpool Illuminations and we recommend doing so! However, there are other ways to see the display, for example, on foot or by tram.

“It all depends on the night you visit as weekends are busier compared to throughout the week.

“Wherever possible, we encourage you to park up and see part of the display on foot, especially as the new Illuminations for 2022 are best viewed up close and personal.”

Do you need tickets to go to Blackpool Illuminations?

No, the event is free.

Visit Blackpool says: “Blackpool Illuminations is the greatest free light show on Earth! We do, however, rely on generous public and business donations to maintain our fantastic light display.