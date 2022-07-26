Aged 20, Leila Mottley becomes the youngest author to be nominated for the Booker Prize for her book Nightcrawling

Leila Mottley, 20, becomes the youngest author to be nominated for the Booker Prize. (Pic: Getty)

No fewer than 13 writers have been recognised for their work across a variety of genres in this year’s Booker Prize longlist.

The list includes 20-year-old Leila Mottley, who is the youngest author to be nominated, as well as Alan Garner, who at 87 can claim to be the eldest.

While 2022 also sees the shortest book to be nominated, in Claire Keegan’s 116-page Small Things Like These, three debuts and two new publishers receiving first ever nominations.

Here’s all you need to know about the Booker Prize 2022 longlist nominations.

When were the Booker Prize 2022 longlist nominations announced?

The Booker Prize 2022 longlist nominations were revealed on Tuesday 26 July.

Who has been named on the Booker Prize 2022 longlist nominations?

As well as Mottley, Garner and Keegan, the Booker Prize 2022 longlist includes the following authors and their work.

The Booker Prize 2022 longlist

Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo

Trust by Hernan Diaz

The Trees by Percival Everett

Booth by Karen Joy Fowler

Treacle Walker by Alan Garner

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shahan Karunatilaka

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan

Case Study by Graeme Macrae Burnet

The Colony by Audrey Magee

Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies by Maddie Mortimer

Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley

After Sappho by Selby Lynn Schwartz

Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout

Who are the Booker Prize 2022 judges?

In 2022, the Booker Prize judging panel is made up of Neil MacGregor, Shahidha Bari, Helen Castor, M. John Harrison and Alain Mabanckou.

MacGregor, who will chair the judges, said the panel had read and discussed 169 works of fiction over the last seven months before deciding on the longlist together.

“The list that we have selected offers story, fable and parable, fantasy, mystery, meditation and thriller,” he said.

“The task of whittling 169 down to 13 has been as enjoyable as it has been arduous. We, the five judges, bring such different approaches and experiences to our reading, that left to ourselves, we would probably have produced five very different lists.

“But we read these books as a group, disagreeing and discussing, comparing, reconsidering and re-reading, and together we reached a striking degree of consensus.

And added: “These are thirteen books — challenging, stimulating, surprising, nourishing — that we recommend for close and enjoyable reading.”

When will the Booker Prize 2022 shortlist be announced?

The Booker Prize 2022 longlist will be whittled down to a shortlist comprising six books, which will be announced on 6 September.