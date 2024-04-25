Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson has finally released her autobiography in the UK after a delay - but a controversial section of the book has been redacted for UK readers.

‘Rebel Rising’ hit British bookshelves on Thursday, April 25 after it was published in the US earlier this month. However, a huge section of the book have been blacked out and redacted after controversy over allegations the Pitch Perfect star made about her Sacha Baron Cohen on the set of the 2016 comedy film ‘Grimsby’.

Baron Cohen’s team succeeded in having the allegations made in the memoir redacted, with British readers, as well as Australian readers, only able to buy copies featuring the heavily blacked-out section. A spokesman for publisher HarperCollins said: "We are publishing every page, but for legal reasons, in the UK edition, we are redacting most of one page with some other small redactions and an explanatory note. Those sections are a very small part of a much bigger story and we’re excited for readers to know Rebel’s story when the book is released."

Huge swathes of text are redacted in the UK and Australian copies of Rebel Wilson's memoir 'Rebel Rising'. (Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

A spokesman for Baron Cohen said: "Harper Collins did not fact check this chapter in the book prior to publication, and took the sensible but terribly belated step of deleting Rebel Wilson’s defamatory claims once presented with evidence that they were false. Printing falsehoods is against the law in the UK and Australia; this is not a 'peculiarity' as Ms. Wilson said, but a legal principle that has existed for many hundreds of years."