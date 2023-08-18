TikTok users in the popular BookTok community voted for their favourite authors and books in the social media app's first awards ceremony

Literary phenomenon Heartstopper and authors Bolu Babalola and Dolly Alderton were among the winners of the first TikTok Book Awards.

The ceremony saw Alice Oseman, author the graphic novel of the popular Netflix show now in its second series, pick up a fan favourite award, with Babalola's debut novel 'Honey & Spice' taking home the trophy for Book of the Year.

The awards were voted for by TikTok users, with those active on the #BookTok community invited to choose their favourite reads from the past year and beyond. Booker lovers have used the platform for many years to collaborate and share their reviews, recommendations and memes, with more than 167 billion views on the hashtag according to TikTok.

The community has also been touted as having inspired a new generation to pick up books and support independent bookshops in the process. The Publishers Association said that book sales in the UK hit a record level in 2021 thanks to the growing online community, with sales rising by 5% to £6.7billion.

James Stafford, General Manager, Operations & Marketing, TikTok UK & Nordics said: "The winners of the inaugural TikTok Book Awards have finally been revealed and we would like to take this opportunity to not only congratulate the winners, but every single nominee. From Jane Austen to Bolu Babalola, the winners truly reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the #BookTok community. We have been truly blown away by the response and excitement from everyone who has been involved in this process.

"Finally we would like to thank the whole BookTok community and everyone who voted. We have been humbled to watch this community of book lovers thrive and find a genuine connection on TikTok. Your unapologetic love of reading has truly made this community what it is and we cannot wait to see what the future has in store."

Here are the full winners of the first TikTok Book Awards.

Who won a TikTok Book Award 2023?

BookTok Book of the Year

Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola

Bolu Babalola's debut novel 'Honey & Spice' is a BookTok favourite. (Credit: Getty Images)

Honey & spice is the debut novel from author and journalist Bolu Babalola. It follows the story of a young Black British woman whose world is turned upside down by a handsome student after she vows not to fall in love.

Speaking about her win, Babalola said: "This is actually the first award I've received for anything I've written. It means the world to me, especially because it's from people who read, who have a passion for books, and actually for love as well. I feel so supported by the BookTok community, creators... they galvanise me."

BookTok Author of the Year

Holly Jackson

Holly Jackson took home the award for Author of the Year after seeing massive success within the BookTok community with her 'Good Girl's Guide To Murder' trilogy series. The story follows 17-year-old 'Pip', a final year high school student and amateur detective aiming to solve the five-year-old murder-suicide case of a popular student in her town, and ongoing investigations into other cases in later books in the series, 'Good Girl, Bad Blood' and 'As Good As Dead'. A prequel novel was released in 2021 titled 'Kill Joy'.

The British author's creation has caught the attention of many and become a favourite of the BookTok community. A television adaptation has been commissioned by BBC Three, with production currently underway.

Jackson said: "I can't say how much BookTok has changed my life. The support you've shown for The Good Girl's Guide to Murder series has been overwhelming, sometimes a little scary! Thank you so much for voting for me, wow I've got a trophy!"

BookTok Creator of the Year

Eden Victoria (@edenvicttorria)

Eden Victoria is one of the most popular content creators within the community, with more than 580,000 followers and 15.7million likes on her videos. Her relatable reviews and recommendations are loved by her fans, garnering millions of views.

Indie Bookshop of the Year

The Portobello Bookshop, Edinburgh

It's not just authors and influencers that were being celebrated during the inaugural TikTok Book Awards - a spotlight was also shone on independent booksellers. Aesthetic and welcoming bookshops have operated around the country, helping avid readers to pick up their favourite reads.

However, it was The Portobello Bookshop in Edinburgh that took home the award for best indie store. The shop, located on Edinburgh's Portobello High street, has been open since 2019 and welcomed new and returning readers through the door to pick up a new story.

Best BookTok Revival

Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen

It's not just contemporary fiction that BookTok swoons over, it's the classics that also have a grip on the reading community. Pride & Prejudice is one of the most loved books by readers across the world, and has continued to impact the literary world since its publication in 1813.

The story is well-known and has spawned various adaptation and parodies, with BookTok still ranking the love story between Elizabeth Bennett and Mr Darcy amongst their favourites. The book gained another boost in popularity on TikTok as users turned to the classic piece of fiction once again.

Best Book to End a Reading Slump

Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

Dolly Alderton's Everything I Know About Love is a Sunday Times Bestseller and spawned a BBC/Peacock television adaptation. (Credit: Getty Images)

Any reader can sympathise with those going through a reading slump - the thought of opening a book is almost impossible despite the love of the form still being there. However, there are always those books which help to get you out of that slump and, according to BookTok, Dolly Alderton's acclaimed debut novel is the book which does just that.

Everything I Know About Love is a memoir by Alderton in which she details the ups and downs of her love life throughout her 20s. The Sunday Times Bestseller spawned an television series adaption of the same name, which aired on BBC and Peacock in 2022.

Best Book I Wish I Could Read Again For The First Time

Heartstopper: Volume One by Alice Oseman

Heartstopper has taken the world by storm thanks to its hugely successful Netflix adaptation staring Kit Conner and Joe Locke as teenagers Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring as they meet in school and fall in love. Oseman's LGBTQ+ young adult graphic novel gained attention when the first volume was released in 2019.