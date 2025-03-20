Nadia Cassini’s death was confirmed by her daughter Kassandra Voyagis in a social media post.

Kassandra Voyagis took to Instagram to reveal that her mother, Nadia Cassini had passed away at the age of 76. She wrote: Rest in Peace mom the pain and sadness is unbearable 💔😢🥹💔

“I’m here with you for your final journey, our last pic together this summer.

March 18 2025 Reggio Calabria Italy #NadiaCassini.”

Following her tribute, Kassandra Voyagis has been inundated with condolences. One fan wrote: “My deepest sympathy. Your mum Nadia was a true legend in the 70s and I remember her with a sweet heart 😢 a hug 🙏,” whilst another wrote: “This is so sad. I’m sure many will pay tribute to your mum, even with a small message like this😢.”

American actress Nadia Cassini stars as prehistoric woman Listra in the Italian film 'Quando gli uomini armarono la clava e... con le donne fecero din-don' ('When Men Carried Clubs and Women Played Ding-Dong'), Italy, 1971. Nadia Cassini's daughter Kassandra Voyagis shared the news of her mother's death on social media. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

One fan also shared a message with Kassandra Voyagis and wrote: “I love your mum, an iconic star forever 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️.” Kassandra Voyagis is also an actress and appeared as a human rights attorney in Netflix film The First Line, The Evening Standard compared her talent and beauty to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, the wife of Hollywood star George Clooney.

Kassandra Voyagis followed in the footsteps of not only her mother, but her father, Greek actor Yorgo Voyagis, her grandparents Patricia and Harrison Muller Sr. were dancers on Broadway.

Actress Nadia Cassini passed away in the southern Italian city of Reggio Calabria after a long illness. The American star was born Gianna Lou Müller on January 2, 1949, in Woodstock, New York, and became known as Nadia Cassini when she married the journalist Igor Cassini.

She moved from the States to Italy with her husband Igor Cassini who oversaw the fashion house of his brother, designer Oleg Cassini. After divorcing him in 1972, Nadia Cassini had a relationship with Yorgo Voyagis, a Greek actor and the father of her only daughter Kassandra.

Deadline reported that “After a brief return to the U.S., where she had a small role in Mike Hodge’s Pulp opposite Michael Caine, and taking time out for the birth of her daughter, Cassini returned to Italy, where her career took off as a sex symbol in a slew of Italian genre movies across the late 1970s and early 1980s.”

Nadia Cassini also became renowned for appearing in what were known as ‘Italian Commedia Sexy’ films such as o zombo, tu zombi, lei zomba, The Nurse In The Military Madhouse and Adorable Infidels. She retired in the 1980s, but before then, she also appeared in a number of variety shows.