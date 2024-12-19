A reality star has died after several years of poor health.

David Murphey, of Las Vegas, was known for his appearances on 90-Day Fiance - he dated a Ukrainian woman called Lana for seven years online without meeting. They were engaged but split before marrying.

American celebrity website TMZ reports that David, 66, had suffered from liver cancer for more than a year as well as other unspecified ailments. He had had 13 surgeries in the last year, says the outlet.

A statement from his family released on Instagram says: “We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024 after experiencing health issues over the last several years.

“David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT. He was also well known for his time as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram.

“He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. David has survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

David had 90,000 followers on Instagram after his television exploits. News of his death was met with sadness from other television personalities, such as fellow 90 Day Fiance stars Tiffany Franco and David Toborowsky.

David was well known for having a “fierce” love for cats, added his family’s statement. It said: “He always made an effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home. David’s choice for adopting was from The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. For friends and fans who want to help, we ask that you honor his memory by making a donation.”

The family has asked that people make a donation in David’s name to the foundation, by clicking here.