After a gap of more than 20 years, Denise van Outen is set to release a new album featuring a duet with Blue singer Duncan James.

Actress, singer, dancer and presenter, Denise van Outen has done the lot, but is not set to return to music after announcing the release of her new album A Bit of Me. This will be the star’s second album following record Tell Me on a Sunday, released back in 2003.

The former Big Breakfast host’s album, billed as a “collection of intimate interpretations of timeless songs”, is produced by Jamie Sellers, who has worked with Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Flo. Featuring classic songs such as What Kind of Fool am I and New York State of Mind, it also includes pop favourites such as George Michael’s Different Corner, Gloria Estefan’s Anything For You and 80s pop smash The Harder I Try by Brother Beyond.

The album also has a brand new song written by Denise and Jamie - title track A Bit of Me - and a duet with Blue singer Duncan James.

Announcing the upcoming album, a spokesperson said: “Each song has been reimagined into a beautiful ballad featuring piano arrangements, warm harmonies, lush strings and soaring harps. The album is a contemplative and emotional journey which fans of Denise's unique performance style are sure to love.”

Denise Van Outen is releasing a new album A Bit of Me in October | James Manning/PA Wire

To celebrate the album being announced on Thursday (August 28), Denise is releasing The Glory Of Love, a “cinematic and romantic” cover of Benny Goodman’s enduring hit.

The 51-year-old is also set to hit the road in March 2026 in support of the album with her An Evening With Denise Van Outen tour. The tour is described as “an unmissable night of music, laughter and stories from her dazzling career”.

During her long career, Denise has enjoyed huge success on screen and stage since her first break came in 1996 presenting The Big Breakfast. She has appeared in Chicago on the West End and Broadway, as well as taking roles in productions of Legally Blonde and Rent.

Fans have also heard her narrating one of the UK’s biggest reality shows, The Only Way Is Essex, alongside recently presenting numerous hit documentaries for Channel 4 and Channel 5. Denise has also starred in hit soaps EastEnders and Neighbours, been a judge for two seasons of Ireland’s Got Talent for TV3, and appeared on numerous hit TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing on Ice, The Celebrity Circle, Cooking with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

Denise released her best selling autobiography - also named A Bit of Me, in 2002. Her album of the same name will go on sale in October.