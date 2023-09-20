Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather may have turned somewhat autumnal, but that didn’t stop the stars donning their most glamorous of outfits for The Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards which took place at The Roundhouse in London on September 20, 2023. The host of the awards ceremony was Davina McCall, who looked like a vision in white.

Davina McCall, who is the presenter of ITV’s middle aged Love Island, 'My Mum, Your Dad,' opted for a ruffle one shoulder white gown with a thigh high split. She opted for her hair down and accessorised with metallic high heels.

It would seem white was the colour choice of the evening as television presenter Christine Lampard and Strictly’s Zara McDermott also opted for dresses in this colour. My personal favourite dress was worn by Christine Lampard, the gown which featured long sleeves, was by Safiyaa. This label has previously been worn by Meghan Markle and Penny Mordaunt qho wore a Saifyaa dress for King Charles’s coronation.

Davina McCall and Zara McDermott looked incredible in white while I wasn't a fan of Leomie Anderson's sheer black dress. Photographs by Getty

Emily Atack looked ‘pretty in pink’ in a satin gown whilst Myleene Klass opted for an emerald green lace dress, which she wore with gold high heeled shoes. Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looked glamorous in a figure-hugging black dress and was accompanied on the red carpet by Davide Sanclimenti, the couple looked happier than ever after getting back together after their recent split.

Emily Atak chose a pink dress whilst Love Island’s Ekin-Su opted or black. Photographs by Getty

I also was a fan of the dress that Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova chose, she opted for a pale pink strapless pink gown with a black bow over the bust. I also liked Sir Keir Starmer’s wife Victoria’s choice of dress; she chose an elegant black gown that complemented her husband’s black tie suit.

Who were the worst dressed stars?

Unfortunately there were a few celebrities at the event who didn’t choose wisely when it came to their outfits for the occasions. One of these stars was Caprice who opted for a grey ruffled dress with plunging neckline, sorry Caprice, it was just too much!

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Caprice attends The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards 2023 at The Roundhouse on September 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

