Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A search is underway for a 22-year-old actor who has gone missing in Thailand after texing his girlfriend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wang Xing, who also goes by his stage name Xing Xing, lost contact with his family on Friday (January 3), according to a social media post by a user who said she was his girlfriend.

Earlier today (Monday January 6) The Chinese Embassy in Thailand confirmed it is trying to locate a Xing, who has been reported missing near the Thailand-Myanmar border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post from the star’s girlfriend on Sina Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, urged authorities and the public for assistance. It read: "Urgent! Actor Wang Xing lost communication near the Thailand-Myanmar border at noon on Jan 3 after joining a film crew in Thailand.”

In a statement Monday, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand said it was working closely with Thai authorities and Wang's family to locate him. The Chinese Consulate-General in Chiang Mai is also involved in the efforts.

"We are actively providing necessary assistance and making every effort to locate the individual," the embassy said. The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar also said also keeping an eye on the situation, as reported by local media publication China Daily.

Actor Wang Xing, aged 22, has gone missing in Thailand after responding to a casting call. Photo by Reddit. | Reddit

According to his girlfriend's post, Wang left Shanghai on Thursday (January 2) after receiving a casting invitation from a Thailand-based film crew in late December. He arrived in Bangkok the following morning and got into a car that had been arranged for him by the film crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said Wang messaged her for the last time at 11:34am to tell her about a vehicle change, and adding that he was en-route to the film's opening ceremony. Less than half an hour later, however, at 12pm Wang sent a signal for help. He has not been heard from since.

According to the messages he exchanged with his girlfriend, Wang's last known location was near Myawaddy, a town in southeastern Myanmar close to the Thai border.

Wang's brother has since filed a missing persons report with the Baoshan branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, according to local Chinese media.