Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British couple have reportedly been found dead inside an apartment in Portugal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Authorities are now investigating the case after emergency responders found the lifeless bodies of the couple after getting a distress call. Authorities are yet to formally identify them, however, local media have named them as British citizens Richard and Deborah Johnson.

It is understood an urgent plea was put out on social media by the couple's children who said their parents, who were living in Estoril, "were not reachable". The daughter posted on Facebook: “Hi - my parents Richard and Deborah Johnson have not been reachable since Wednesday night which is very concerning!!!! They have been residing in Estoril - if you know them or have any information please message me!”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local English newspaper Portugal Resident reported that they both were discovered in their apartment in Alapraia, a quiet residential district of the Cascais municipality. Firefighters were reportedly forced to break down the door and enter the apartment before performing CPR on the couple. The newspaper quoted local sources saying: "Estoril firefighters were called to open the door of a home in Alapraia, and found a tragic scene.

A British couple have reportedly been found dead inside an apartment in Portugal. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

"In the house, located in a quiet residential area, the operatives found the lifeless bodies of a man and a woman, both British nationals. The action was prompted by a distress call from Inem’s Codu [Portugal’s emergency medical services].

"As soon as they arrived at the scene, the firefighters broke down the door and found the couple in critical condition. Resuscitation manoeuvres were immediately carried out, but the deaths were confirmed."

The incident took place on Friday 3 January. An FCDO Spokesperson told The Sun: "We are assisting the family of a British woman and her husband who were reported missing in Portugal."