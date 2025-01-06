Netflix star Theo Germaine found ‘badly concussed’ after going missing at the weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A missing Netflix star has been found ‘badly concussed’, their partner has revealed. American actor, Theo Germaine, went missing on Sunday (January 5) sparking an urgent social media plea from their partner, William Rusan.

Germaine is most well-known for playing James Sullivan on the Netflix original television series, The Politician, and also appeared in Sundance-winning film Desire Lines. The 32-year-old celebrity is transgender and identifies as non-binary using they/them pronouns.

Sharing a picture of Theo and William snuggled up in bed together, Rusan, also an actor, shared information of the ‘emergency’ to Instagram. It read: “Everyone, this is Theo’s partner @williamrusan – Theo has been missing since late afternoon Saturday with symptoms of a traumatic brain injury. They are disoriented and their phone is not charged. This is what they look like currently-a little muscled up compared to what you’re used to with a light starter mustache.”

William Rusan and Theo Germaine (right) attend Point Honors Los Angeles 2019 | Getty Images for Point Foundation

After a number of hours, Rusan then posted an update letting fans know Germaine had at last been found, and thanked the community for ‘showing up’. It read: “Updating again with the intensely gratifying news that Theo has been found badly concussed, cold and out of sorts but otherwise unharmed. The family here cannot thank everyone enough for your help and well wishes.

“Please keep in mind that as Theo is treated and recovering from this incident that their capacity to work with screens will be temporarily diminished. They may not be able to get back to everyone quickly.

“This post will be archived tomorrow afternoon once people are aware the emergency is over. The community that showed up for them is incredible but privacy will help the healing.”

Germaine started out as a stage actor, appearing at the Steppenwolf Theatre and The Goodman in Chicago. In 2019 they were cast in The Politician for Netflix, also starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange, and Work in Progress on Showtime.

They also starred alongside Kevin Bacon in the 2022 slasher film They/Them, centring on an LGBTQ conversion therapy camp. More recently in 2024, they starred in the hybrid fiction-documentary movie, Desire Lines (2024) about an Iranian American trans man who travels back in time to an LGBTQ+ archive to understand his sexuality.

No further information about yesterday’s incident has been released and details of how the disappearance came about or how Germaine came by their injuries remain unclear.