Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beloved presenter Stacey Solomon to appear in BBC reality TV show alongside husband, Joe Swash, and children.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve ever wondered what a day-in-the-life of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash looks like, then now is your chance. The couple are soon set to star in their own The Kardashians-style reality TV show, ‘opening up the doors to their family home’.

Presenter Stacey has won over the hearts of the nation since appearing on The X Factor and her relationship with former Eastenders actor, Joe, has been well documented since their first meeting on the 10th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the BBC is to air the new fly-on-the-wall TV series, Stacey And Joe, following the lives of the pair, along with children, Zach (Solomon’s first son with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox) and Leighton (Solomon’s son with ex-fiance Aaron Barnham), as well as Rex, Rose and Belle who the couple share together. Throw in their four ducks and two dogs and it promises to be full of “family madness”.

The series will show Zach, 16, waiting for his GCSE results and Stacey beating Jeremy Clarkson and Martin Lewis to win at the National Television Awards for popular TV show, Sort Your Life Out, where she and her team of experts revamp cluttered homes.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are set to appear in their own TV show for the BBC | Optomen/Bater & Street

Featuring the family’s day-to-day life at Pickle Cottage in Essex, the series will show how the pair balance family life with work schedules and passion projects - including building a two acre fishing lake. Speaking about the show, Stacey, 35, said: “2024 was the year me and Joe pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones.

“We took on different projects and tried new things. It’s been so amazing and nerve-wracking all at the same time, and we just want to keep doing that in 2025, starting with Stacey And Joe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working with the BBC and Optomen (the show’s producers) on Sort Your Life Out has been a dream come true, so this team just made sense. We’ve loved showing a different side to our family’s fun and chaos. We can’t wait for you to join us at Pickle Cottage this year.”

Joe and Stacey have been together since 2016 and have been married since 2022. The show, filmed during the summer and autumn of 2024, shows them celebrating their second wedding anniversary and revealing how they fell in love.

Joe, 42, who also has a son, Harry, with ex-fiance Emma Sophocleous, said: “We’ve been doing our best to keep this under wraps but we’re so glad we can finally tell all of you about Stacey And Joe.

“Over the years, we’ve been asked a lot to do a show like this but getting the opportunity to work with the BBC and Optomen felt properly exciting. There will be the normal madness of a family with lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents. Here we go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, BBC documentaries, says the show will offer an “intimate” look into the stars’ lives and the “realities of raising a modern blended family”. She said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Stacey and Joe on this incredibly special series as they open up the doors to their family home.

“In what promises to be an honest and heart-warming look into their world, full of joy, challenges and everything in between – this series offers a rare and intimate window as they navigate their way through the realities of raising a modern blended family.”

:: Stacey And Joe is a six-part series of hour-long episodes. The launch date has yet to be announced by the BBC.