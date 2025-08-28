Actor Floyd Levine’s daughter-in-law Tracy Robbins shared the news of his death on Instagram.

Hollywood actor Floyd Levine has died at 93, his daughter-in-law Tracy Robbins took to Instagram and shared a series of photographs of him.

Tracey Robbins also wrote: “My beloved father in law, Floyd Levine, passed away peacefully yesterday on August 24, surrounded by his beautiful family (and probably wishing someone would bring him a martini). The best father-in-law, grandpa, and all around jokester, Floyd loved Frank Sinatra, classic films, and making everyone laugh.

“He started out as a cab driver in New York City before chasing Hollywood dreams in California, building an amazing acting career along the way. Brian is basically his twin, and we will see Floyd’s grin every time we look at him.

“I will miss his humor, his stories, and his F bombs that Stella made a lot of money off of ! Here’s to my forever Brooklyn boy, Floyd , may the martinis be cold and the Sinatra songs never end! I would like to think there’s a casting call in heaven, and you showed up early, script in hand.

“I will miss him dearly, but I know he’s making the angels laugh already and back together with his beautiful wife Rochelle (give her the biggest squeeze from us) Don't worry, I will take care of your baby boy always and forever. Love you grandpa. And yes....you always did it your way to the very end. 🤍🪽🍸🗽”

In response to Tracey’s tribute, Glenn Spiro wrote: “We have met at a few small private gatherings, not mentioning names, but hopefully you will remember, anyway your post caught my eye. Firstly I wish you all long life , the reason I am commenting is I just lost my Dad , literally a couple of weeks ago and your perfect tribute sounds like they could have been twins .

“Anyway , please send my best to your husband , and as I said please wish him well and sincere condolences, hope to see you both again soon we can toast the two fellas together. 🙏🙏”

Floyd Levine who was born in New York in 1932, was married to Rochelle and they brought up their three children in Brooklyn. To support his acting career, he drove a cab and after landing roles in Starsky & Hutch and Wonder Woman, he moved with his family to Los Angeles.

Floyd Levine’s wife Rochelle passed away in May 2022 at age 85. Floyd Levine also appeared in two episodes of Murder, She Wrote and starred in Baywatch and The Hangover starring Bradley Cooper.

Floyd Levine’s son is Brian Robbins who took the last name of his dad’s mother. He also recently announced that he is stepping away from his role as Co-CEO of Paramount Global and president-CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon official.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Father and son appeared separately on episodes of CBS’ Archie Bunker’s Place in 1981 and ’82. And in 1989, Levine played a judge on the ABC sitcom "Head of the Class, which starred Robbins as student Eric Mardian.”