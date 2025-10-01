Actor Jabir Imanov, who has died at the age of 49, had 172K followers on his Instagram.

Following the death of actor Jabir Imanov at 49 from a heart attack while at the gym, fans have taken to his Instagram to pay tribute to him. One fan wrote: “In all the photos, this man's face smiles, he was such a bright person, the human's heart is on his face. Rest in peace 😢 🥀,” whilst another said: “Only photos remain for a person😔 Rest in peace, rest in peace 😞.”]

Jabir Imanov was an actor in Azerbaijan and Mehriban Aliyeva, the Vice President of Azerbaijan, paid tribute to him on Facebook. She wrote: “A person with light, sincere and extraordinary talent- The death news of Jabir Imanov shocked me. Our whole family is grieving, we send our condolences to his friend and relatives. Rest in peace!

Tributes paid to beloved actor Jabir Imanov following his death at 49 from a heart attack while at the gym. Photo: jabirimanoff/Instagram | jabirimanoff/Instagram

According to the website BAKU.WS , the journalist Elvin Elkhan recounted that “the artist entered the gym, sat down after a few minutes and suddenly fell.

"He was a wonderful person and the best training partner. I received the most severe trauma in my life - for the first time I witnessed the death of a loved one," the journalist noted.”

When it comes to his acting career, Jabir Imanov played the role of Eliş in the series Mahalla and was awarded the Tereggi Medal in 2015 (known as the Progress Medal), a a state award of the Azerbaijan Republic, established by decree on December 6, 1993.

In April of this year, German Netflix star and bodybuilder Vittorio Pirbazar, who was only 33, reportedly collapsed and died in a gym. Filmmaker Said Ibrahim shared the news of the Vittorio’s death and said: “I got the sad news that he passed away yesterday and that really knocked me down and threw me completely off track [...] I wish the family a lot of strength. I wish his friends a lot of strength."