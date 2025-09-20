Robo Shankar was best known for voicing the character Pumbaa in Disney's The Lion King in 2019.

Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar has died at 46, only one day after he was rushed to hospital after collapsing on set. Robo Shankar was rushed to ICU but he reportedly died of liver failure; he had only recently recovered from jaundice.

Robo Shankar was best known for voicing the character Pumbaa in Disney’s The Lion King in 2019, he also played the role again in 2024 for Mufasa: The Lion King. Robo Shankar is also known for his comedic roles in Dhanush and Thalapathy Vijay. He is also known as ‘Robo’ thanks to performing robot acts on TV,

Kamal Hassan took to X to pay tribute to Robo Shankar and wrote: "Robo Shankar. Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. You're my younger brother. Will you just leave me and go? Your job is done, you left. My job remains unfinished. You leave tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours."

Actor and comedian Robo Shankar dies at 46 one day after he collapsed on set. Photo: robosankar_official/Instagram | robosankar_official/Instagram

Padmapriya Baskan paid tribute to Robo Shankar on Facebook and wrote:”#WestMambalamDiaries- In 2015, my son directed his first feature film, titled Mayyam in which Robo Shankar played a lead role. Since the film introduced more than 50 students as technicians, the shoots would mostly happen at night to not interfere with academics.

“Robo Shankar would come to the shoot after having worked the whole day elsewhere and yet my son would say he would never compromise on work despite working with such a young team.

“He had been battling multiple health issues and was on a road to recovery when this setback has happened. Surely not the age to go! May his soul rest in peace. Deepest Condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏.”

Tsk paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “When I was young, I wished to become a vocal artist only by seeing you.

“My teacher, my elder brother, my mentor 🙏

“The days you traveled, learned a lot❤️

“I am not there without you. If anyone says that you are not there in this world, you are inside every artist.

“Miss you #Roboshankar anna 🙏🕊️.”

According to the Times of India, “Alcoholism caused many difficulties in Robo Shankar's life. He once openly said, "I have tasted all types of alcohol from 60 rupees to 60 thousand." As a result, he suffered liver damage. He then said that he had stopped drinking alcohol completely after that, but continued to suffer from health problems. Robo Shankar lost massive kilos a year back, and his transformation stunned fans. But he stayed away from alcohol to return to a recovery path.”