Singer Omid Jahan was performing in Bam at the Bam Date Festival when he reportedly collapsed on stage.

Singer Omid Jahan was rushed to Bam Pasteur Hospital after performing at the Bam Date Festival in Bam, a city located in the Kerman Province of south-eastern Iran. He reportedly suffered a heart attack while performing on stage.

According to 24 News, “the medical team tried to resuscitate Omid performing cardiac resuscitation operations twice. Afterwards, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Despite the efforts, Omid passed away on Saturday afternoon (September 13).

Iranian singer Omid Jahan has died at 43 after suffering a heart attack while performing on stage at a concert. Photo: omidjahan_official/Instagram | Photo: omidjahan_official/Instagram

Who was Omid Jahan?

Omid Jahan was best known as an Iranian singer and actor, he was known for his songs such as Hale Dan Dan and Veyli Veyli. Omid Jahan had 1.4 million followers on Instagram and fans have paid tribute to him on the social media platform.

One fan wrote: “One day you will write your last Instagram post without knowing it, “whilst another wrote: “Rest in peace legend.”

When it came to his acting career, he also appeared in the movie Daghet Nabinoom in 2021 and Veyli Veyli in 2020. According to The Tehran Times, “Born in Abadan, Khuzestan Province, Jahan was the son of the late Mahmoud Jahan, a legendary figure in southern Iranian music. Growing up under his father’s influence, he began his career in the early 2000s. His breakthrough came in 2004 with the release of “Pesare Jonoobi” (“Southern Boy”), followed by the 2006 album “Papati”, which cemented his status as a household name in Iranian pop music.”

In April of this year, singer Volkan Konak died at the age of 58 after collapsing during a concert that took place in İskele in northern Cyprus. Volkan Konak, who was born in the Yeşilyurt village of Maçka, Trabzon Province, will be best remembered according to the website English Bianet, as “a musician known for his fusion of traditional Turkish folk music with modern elements.”

Tributes have been paid to Volkan Konak on social media. Ahmet Kaya took to Facebook and wrote: “We paid a condolence visit to the family of our exemplary artist Volkan Konak, the son of our Trabzon. Maçka with his beautiful voice and heart, posture, courage and struggle, we shared their pain.

“The son of the North, who never compromised from Ataturk and Republic values, flowing as clean as the Maçka stream, will always live in our hearts.

“May your soul rest in peace, beautiful person.”