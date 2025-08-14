Actor Mat Stevenson, who starred in soap Home and Away, has spoken out about the horrific ordeal he faced when he was just 18 years old.

Home and Away star Mat Stevenson has spoken out about being drugged and raped by two men when he was 18 years old. At the time of the assault, the actor was attending a business presentation about becoming a real estate agent.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Mat revealed that he ‘became dizzy’ after being offered a drink and said: “his other bloke [then] came out of nowhere. I was paralysed, I was a strong young kid, I was a good sportsman, but I was paralysed.”

When he woke the following day in a room with no one else around, Mat revealed that “I was in a fair bit of pain, and I was late for work. I told my dad, I said, "I think I've just been raped", and he ignored it.”

As Home and Away star Mat Stevenson reveals he was drugged and raped by two men, who did he play in the soap? Photo: mat_stevenson/Instagram | Photo: mat_stevenson/Instagram

Although Mat Stevenson is best known for his role in Home and Away in the 1990s , he decided to quit acting for love and felt that he needed to take up more secure work than acting. Mat went on to investigate identity theft for the government, but continued to act and played the character of Mike in the movie A Small Punch in a Little Town in 2021.

Who did Mat Stevenson play in Home and Away?

Mat Stevenson played the character of Adam Cameron in Home and Away.

In 2021, Mat Stevenson appeared in a television interview with his transgender daughter Grace Stevenson and Grace revealed to Lisa Wilkinson, co-host of The Project that “I came out at 12 and then I went through a gradual transition until I was 14, to grow my hair out, to get my name change sorted, to sort out my blockers.”

“And then by the time I was 14, I was fully presenting as Grace to the public and at school.”

When Mat was asked by Lisa about how his friends reacted to Grace’s transition, Mat said: “Some of my mates were pretty seamless, they got it. Some couldn't get it.

“I'm a member of the local cricket club. One of the boys came up to me and said, "Stevo, I just, I don't get it, mate. I just don't get it". I said, "It's OK, buddy, you don't have to get it. All I'm asking you is to love my daughter and show some empathy".

If you have been affected by Rape, you can contact Rape Crisis England and Wales, If you're aged 16+, you can contact their free and confidential 24/7 Support Line.