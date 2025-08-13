TV presenter Jay Blades has appeared in court via video link charged with two counts of rape.

The 55-year-old, who fronted primetime BBC show The Repair Shop, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, and to thank the judge at the end of his hearing at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Blades, who wore animal-print spectacles, a blue suit and a dark polka-dot tie, was not required to enter pleas during his first appearance.

The defendant found fame on restoration programme The Repair Shop, which he started hosting in 2017.

He stepped back as a presenter last year.

Blades also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity Bake Off and Comic Relief, as well as presenting the BBC’s Money For Nothing until 2020.

The defendant, of Claverley in Shropshire, was granted conditional bail to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on September 10.