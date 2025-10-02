Actress Priya Marathe died of cancer at the age of 38 in August 2025.

It has been just over one month since the passing of actress Priya Marathe who tragically died of cancer at the age of 38. Following her death, fans of the actress took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her.

One fan wrote: “RIP BEAUTIFUL SOUL DANCE IN HEAVEN ALWAYS LOVE YOUR PERFORMANCE,” whilst another said: “💔💔💔💔💐💐💐.” In August 2024, Priya shared a photograph of her and husband Shantanu Moghe and wrote: “Exploring the Pink city 💕 with my partner @shantanusmoghe And Travel partner @cleartrip ❤️😊

Priya Marathe, who was best known for her role as Varsht in the hit serial Pavitra Rishta, passed away at her home in Mumbai on August 31, 2025. A month ago Aariz Markhelkar paid tribute to Priya on Instagram and wrote: “Tribute to Priya Marathe💫.

“It was an honor meeting you and experiencing the warmth and humility you carried with you. Your remarkable journey as an actress and your ever-smiling presence have left an everlasting impression on so many lives.

Gone too soon, but never forgotten.

“Rest in Peace, Priya 🕊️.”

Priya Marathe’s husband Shantanu Moghe has recently taken to Instagram and said: “This is a very special Gratitude post🙏🙏 for all those who chose different communication platforms like Calls, e-mails, Watsapps, X, Instagram, Facebook n d likes, to express their love and blessings towards the Numero Uno ❤️ Priya Marathe❤️ ... Immensely thankful to all those family n friends, fans n followers, acquaintances n unknowns, who expressed their feelings so generously...

“The warmth n the genuinity ,the sorrow and the concern came across unquestionably, undoubtedly.

Also, the uncountable blessings n wishes from all over, reinstated our belief in humanity ..🤗

God bless ya'll.. 🙏🙏

“It's been a month today..Personal sorrow n grief can't be put up in words ..The untimely, unfair, unfortunate, unexpected farewell from a so loving, positive n purest soul I know, left our hearts aching n bleeding..

“But She touched innumerable hearts n how ... Thru work, art, luv, care, kindness, behaviour, conduct, sensitivity, sensibility n most importantly, the "ACTIONS and VIBE" matching all d above ...

Thanks a ton again to all u wonderful people who always have stood by us, in thick n thin ... Luv n Luck to u all ✌️🤟.

“🙏🙏Heartfelt gratitude 🙏🙏

“Beware GODS..Not a single more mistake by U ,in taking care of her, loving her, will be forgiven ...

“My ANGEL❤️.... Till we meet again😘🤗.

“✨Let there be light💫.”

In response to Shantanu Moghe’s Instagram, one fan wrote: “It was really hard for us to believe for the first time when we heard about the news. But our work has made her immortal... Rest in Peace Priya, whilst another said: “How should one reply to a post like this.. I still don’t know. Maybe only the divine can help make sense of something so unfair. Been praying for both of you. Wishing divine healing comes your way ….….

“And Priya, you must have seen the flood of massive love that has come your way… keep shining 🌠.”

Priya Marathe made her last television appearance in the Marathi TV series Tu Bhetashi Navyane in 2024.