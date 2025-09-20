Actress and singer Joke Bruijs has died at the age of 73 after complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Three days before actress and singer Joke Bruijs died at the age of 73, her ex-husband Gerard Cox passed away. After reportedly refusing treatment for oesophageal cancer, Gerard Cox died on September 13 at the age of 85.

In October 2022, actress and singer Joke Bruijs revealed that she was retiring after struggling with Parkinson’s. The Dutch star told De Telegraaf that “I’ve been able to do everything I’ve ever dreamed of: musicals, films, concerts, CDs, and television series. So I can only be grateful and look back on the successes achieved with pride.”

Joke Bruijs and Gerard Cox married in 19777 but split ten years later. Despite divorcing, the pair remained good friends. They played a real life couple in Stranger Practices and When Happiness Was Very Common, two Dutch sitcoms. They also appeared in Casa Coco, a 2022 feature film.

Actress and singer Joke Bruijs dies three days after ex-husband passes away. Photo: jokebruijs_officieel/Instagram | jokebruijs_officieel/Instagram

Richard Groenendijk took to Facebook to pay tribute to Joke and said: “Bye Sweet Joke. Only three days after Gerard and you’re gone now. If you read this in a script, you would send the author back to the writing table.”

Richard also wrote: “Unbelievable. Thanks for 23 years of friendship, your wonderful dark humor, the beautiful conversations and the party it was to be able to work with you often. Rest in peace, sweet darling.”

Following Joke Bruijs’s death, her management said: “As a (jazz) singer, actress, and presenter, she entertained Dutch audiences for many years. Besides her artistic achievements, Joke was known for her warm personality, humor, and engagement with audiences and colleagues. She left an indelible impression on the Dutch cultural scene."

In April, Gerard Cox told Mezza that "Joke is twelve years younger than me, so of course it shouldn't have happened this way. She can't speak properly anymore, her eyesight is getting worse, and then she fell down the stairs. It's terrible."