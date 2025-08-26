Actors Joshua Leonard and Alison Pill share an 8-year-old daughter Wilder.

Actors Joshua Leonard has taken to Instagram to share the news that he and his actress wife Alison Pill are divorced. The Blair Witch Project star Joshua Leonard said: “For the sake of alacritous disclosure, and to pave a future for more aligned & transparent matters…. @msalisonpill and I were officially divorced a few weeks ago - after a few years of separation and practice. Yes, life happened to us. That’s nothing to gloat about.

“And YET, we’re A+ co-parents, and Alison remains one of few truly brilliant humans I’ve ever encountered. And while the best path forward may not be storybook-rote (or even ready!)… it reveals itself in stanzas - a disorienting novelty - such are the fears and wins of life.

“Long live the spirit of #auntfrances 🤘🏼.”

Blair Witch Project actor Joshua Leonard and actress wife Alison Pill divorce after 10 years. Joshua Leonard and Alison Pill attends the prremiere of FX's "Devs" at ArcLight Cinemas on March 02, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In response to Joshua Leonard’s post, Tracy McMillan, an American author and television writer, said: “As someone who has a super fulfilling relationship with my kid’s dad throughout our 26 years of “divorce”, I am sending you all the greatest. For his birthday this year (28!) my son asked for a weekend in Joshua Tree with me, his dad, stepmom, stepbrother, half brother, and lifetime BFF.

“We did it! And it was amazing. Love and kinship and being true to the WHAT IS matters wayyyy more than any patriarchal legal structure. But you guys of all people totally know that. Serious blessings to all of you! ❤️”

Another fan wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this but good on you both for handling this in such a mature and healthy way. Wishing you both peace and understanding as you grow, heal, move forward and parent with mutual love and respect. Interestingly enough, I just posted my favorite Leonard Cohen quote, “Ring the bell that still can ring, forget the perfect offering. There’s a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in ❤️‍🩹.”

Joshua Leonard and Alison Pill got engaged in 2015 and married after a four-month engagement. Alison took to Instagram at the time, and shared a photo, as well as the caption: “We're married!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #pillnard.” She was inundated with well wishes and one fan wrote: “Congratulations!!! Happy for yall!! 😍”

In November 2016, Alison Pill gave birth to the couple’s daughter Wilder and once again took to Instagram to share the news. Alison wrote: “So much to be thankful for. Wilder Grace Leonard, born November 19, 2016. 'Oh, earth, you're too wonderful for anybody to realize you. ...Do human beings ever realize life while they live it? — Every, every minute?' #thorntonwilder @thejoshualeonard.”