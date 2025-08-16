After accusing rocker Mickey Madden of sexting teens, his wife Kate Bowman has filed for divorce from the former Maroon 5 member.

Fashion influencer Kate Bowman has filed for divorce from husband, Mickey Madden, Maroon 5’s former bassist, after accusing him of sexting teens. According to TMZ, “She does not list a date of separation and is going with the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She's seeking spousal support and checked the box to terminate the court's ability to award Mickey spousal support. They did not have any kids, so no child custody or support to hash out here.”

The news of Kate Bowman filing for divorce from Mickey Madden comes only two weeks after she got a domestic violence order against Mickey. Last month, TMZ reported that “In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Mickey's wife Kate Bowman claims she confronted Mickey about his alleged communications with teens and he went "insane" ... slamming her against a kitchen counter after she grabbed his phone.”

As well as being a model and influencer, Kate Bowman is the founder and designer of the clothing line, Kitten by Kate. Kate Bowman and Mickey Madden do not have children, but their two huskies, Toast and Jam were included in the restraining order.

According to People magazine, “Bowman claimed that she received a message on July 21 from a teenage girl alerting her to Madden's alleged sexts with her.

"I was extremely hurt and disturbed. I needed to understand what was going on between them," her statement read.”

In 2020, Mickey Madden was arrested over an alleged incident of domestic abuse and two weeks after this, he left Maroon 5. In a statement, he said: "I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence.”

Mickey Madden also added that "During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best."