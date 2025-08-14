Ashley Briden, the daughter of Joe and Jill Biden has filed for divorce from husband Howard Krein.

Ashley Biden, the daughter of former President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, has filed for divorce from husband Howard Krein after 13 years of marriage. Ashley Biden, who has 21.4K followers on her Instagram, describes herself in her Instagram profile as a ‘Social worker, criminal justice reformer, VOTER, proud auntie/daughter/sister and a dog mom.”

She recently shared an Instagram Story where she is seen walking through the park and sharing a thumbs-up sign to the song “Freedom” by Beyoncé. The quote on her stories, was set to the song, Freedom Time by Lauryn Hill and read: “New life, means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.”

Ashley Biden originally met her doctor husband Howard Krein through her older brother Beau Biden. The couple met at hospital after Beau Biden had suffered a stroke.

Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband after 13 years of marriage. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

When she was interviewed by Politico in 2014, former President Joe Biden said: "When Ashley walked in the room panicked about her brother and jumped in bed with him and 'Beau, you OK honey?' this guy was at the foot of the bed visiting.”

Joe Biden went on to recall that Howard Krein then “walked up to Beau and said, 'Beau, you think you could set me up with your sister?'"

Although Ashley originally didn’t agree to go on a date with Howard, she then decided to give it a go and the couple were engaged a year later. In front of 200 family and friends, the couple married in Delaware.

People magazine reported at the time that “The couple were wed at the steepled St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church, in Greenville, in a ceremony combining the bride’s Catholic traditions and the groom’s Jewish ones.” At the time of their wedding, Ashley was 30 and Howard Krein was 45.

Ashley is the youngest of Joe Biden’s children, he also had sons Beau, Hunter and Naomi with late wife Neilia Hunter. In May 2015, Joe Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer. Barack Obama, who was President at the time, paid tribute to him in a statement and said: "Beau was a good, big-hearted, devoutly Catholic and deeply faithful man, who made a difference in the lives of all he touched - and he lives on in their hearts."

In a statement, Joe Biden said: "It is with broken hearts that Hallie, Hunter, Ashley, Jill and I announce the passing of our husband, brother and son, Beau, after he battled brain cancer with the same integrity, courage and strength he demonstrated every day of his life."