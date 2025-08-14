Laura Henshaw, who has 340K followers on Instagram, revealed that David Beckham reportedly slid into her DMs on her podcast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Henshaw co-hosts the podcast KICPOD along with Stephanie Miller (she is in Forbes 30 under 30) and recently shared the news on it that David Beckham reportedly once slid into her DMs. Laura was asked ‘if someone famous had slit into her DMs’ and she said: “David Beckham.”

There has been a mixed reaction to Laura Henshaw’s revelation and one fan said: “David Beckham is literally so wild 😂. GET IT 🔥👏,” whilst another said: “Now I’m curious what did Beckham said to Laura! 😂😍 I love your friendship and podcasts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan however was less than impressed with what Laura revealed and said: “Are you another opportunistic woman trying to climb up using a successful man’s name? You should have explained why David Beckham contacted you privately — by keeping the matter vague like this, you know people and the press will interpret it however they want. But maybe that’s exactly what you want. @davidbeckham.”

Who is Laura Henshaw and did she elaborate further on David Beckham reportedly sliding into her DMs? Laura with her husband Dalton. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Who is Laura Henshaw?

Laura Henshaw describes herself as an entrepreneur on Instagram. As well as co-hosting the podcast KICPOD with Stephanie Miller, she is also the CEO of health and wellness app, Kic that has 320K followers on Instagram.

The Daily Mail reported that “David (Beckham) has been a global ambassador for the health and wellness brand since 2017, and is often involved with AIA Vitality initiatives. Laura, as a co-founder of Australian health and fitness app Kic - formerly Keep It Cleaner - was involved with AIA Australia in 2018. “

In January of this year, Laura shared a photograph montage and said: “Don’t ever stop believing in yourself because you never know what could be on the other side.” She also shared a trigger warning on content for disordered eating. Over the photographs, text read: “If someone asked me how I got to where I am today… This is what I would say.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I grew up in Melbourne, Australia. I am the eldest of 3 girls, I have two sisters- Sienna and Lucy. When I was 12 my parents went through a divorce and it was one of the most formative experiences for me in my childhood.”

“I remember a lot of stress around money growing up and so when I was 17 I wrote a plan to ensure I could do everything I could to have financial freedom as an adult. We had a sticker at mum’s house on the fridge that said ‘ a man is not a financial plan.”

“That has always stuck with me.”

“I worked multiple jobs from when I was 15 including at Subway, a pizza restaurant, a fashion store, babysitting, at an ice cream shop and as a ward clerk at a hospital.

“I graduated from school in 2010, and had originally put dietetics down as my top preference for university but when I got my ATAR back I realised I could get into law and changed at the last minute. I nearly failed my first semester at university bc I had no background legal knowledge, and also found the really flexible way of learning at uni really difficult compared to a very regimented high school system where I thrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wasn’t getting a lot of fulfilment from my university course so I started a blog on the side where I shared recipes and blog posts, it was called Food Fit and Repeat.

Laura goes on to talk about her disordered eating and the end slide reads: "When I look back at what we have built it is crazy, and beyond my wildest dreams. It is why it is so important (especially so as women) to never put a ceiling on ourselves.”

In June of this year, Laura Henshaw, who is based in Melbourne in Australia, shared that she was expecting her first child with husband Dalton. She shared a video of herself at the sonographers and simply captioned the video: “❤️.” Following the video, she was inundated with well wishes and one fan wrote: “Oh my god Laura!!! My mouth just dropped when I say this. How absolutely incredible. I am so happy for you and Dalton. You are going to be wonderful parents ❤️❤️❤️.”