Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have given an update after his operation | Getty Images

Sir David Beckham is at home and recovering after his recent hospitalisation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old soccer star recently underwent surgery to repair a broken wrist he suffered over 20 years ago, when playing a friendly for England against South Africa.

He was forced to have surgery this week after a recent X-ray showed a screw that was used to patch up the problem at the time had embedded in his forearm after it didn't dissolve properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, David is recovering well and has been gardening with his wife Victoria. She shared a video of him checking out the cucumber haul from their garden and wrote: “Overperforming on the cucumber front Sir David.”

In the video, David is casually dressed, with his injured arm wrapped up and encased in a sling. A source previously told The Sun newspaper of Beckham's injury: "David has been in pain for years but thought nothing of it. He just kept going until, in recent months, it became quite unbearable.

"A routine scan showed that the pin which was meant to have dissolved, hadn't - so he was booked in to finally resolve the issue all these years later. Victoria was at his bedside post op and all went well. He's in great spirits."

Meanwhile, Beckham was knighted in King Charles' Birthday Honours earlier this month for his services to sport and charity and declared himself as "incredibly humbled" by the accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David - who has children Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and 13-year-old Harper Seven with Victoria – said: “Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour.

"To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career, and literally a boyhood dream come true."