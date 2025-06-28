The party is well and truly underway at Glastonbury 2025 as legends of music are set to take to the famous Pyramid Stage on Saturday night (June 28).

Hundreds of thousands of revellers descended on Worthy Farm earlier this week and have already been treated to sets from Friday night headliners The 1975, Irish singer-songwriter CMAT, Alanis Morissette and even secret sets from the likes of Lorde and Lewis Capaldi.

With a huge day already under the belt of Glastonbury 2025, there seems to be no slowing down as Saturday’s party gets underway. But who is performing today? And what time with they be hitting the stage at?

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s Pyramid Stage line-up.

Who is playing Glastonbury Pyramid Stage today?

Action on the famous Pyramid Stage will kick off around 12pm, when noughties indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs take to the stage. The Leeds legends are celebrating 20 years of their debut album ‘Employment’, which launched the band to the height of fame in the UK with hits such as Oh My God, I Predict a Riot, and Everyday I Love You Less and Less.

Brandi Carlile, The Script and John Fogerty will carry the Pyramid Stage into the late afternoon.

Neil Young will be hitting the famous Pyramid Stage on Saturday night at Glastonbury 2025. | Getty Images

One huge mystery that remains around the Glastonbury line-up is the identity of the band ‘Patchwork’, who are set to hit the Pyramid Stage at 6.15pm. Guesses have ranged from indie-pop sibling trio Haim (who are currently in the UK!), Britpop legends Pulp, as well as Oasis and Robbie Williams.

British powerhouse singer RAYE will take to the stage before the Godfather of Grunge that is Neil Young headlines the Pyramid Stage with his Chrome Hearts band.

The full timetable to Saturday’s Pyramid Stage is:

12pm-1pm: Kaiser Chiefs

1.30pm-2.30pm: Brandi Carlile

3pm-4pm: The Script

4.30pm-5.30pm: John Fogerty

6.15pm-7.15pm: Patchwork

8pm-9pm: RAYE

10pm-11.45pm: Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

What stage and time is Charli XCX playing?

One of the most anticipated artists of the weekend is dance-pop and hyperpop singer-songwriter Charli XCX. Her sixth studio album Brat, which released last year, spawned multiple hits such as Von Dutch, Apple and Guess and launched Charli into the stratosphere, with ‘Brat’ becoming an era and culture-defining record.

Charli XCX is one of the most anticipated acts of Glastonbury 2025. | Getty Images

Charli returns to Glastonbury one year after Brat’s release to celebrate the record’s mammoth success and fans are dying to see the star on the stage. She will not be playing the Pyramid Stage however, with Charli XCX instead headlining the Other Stage.

Charli XCX’s Other Stage headline slot begin at 10.30pm and will run until around 11.45pm. Her full set will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 10.30pm this evening (June 28).