Victoria Beckham has shared videos and photos on Instagram in honour of her daughter Harper Beckham’s 14th birthday.

Harper Beckham is 14 and her mum Victoria Beckham has already taken to Instagram to celebrate her birthday. She has shared videos, photos and a message which reads: “Happy birthday to my world!! You are my everything and I’m so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming. You’re my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to be your mummy. We love you so so much #HarperSeven!! Enjoy your special day!! ❤️ Kisses @davidbeckham xxx.”

Harper Beckham’s brother Romeo Beckham also posted a birthday message to his sister on his Instagram stories which read: “Happy 14th to the most amazing human there is love you always and forever ♥️♥️.”

It will be interesting to see if Harper Beckham’s oldest brother Brooklyn Beckham shares a post in honour of his sister’s birthday on his Instagram. Brooklyn Beckham is currently holidaying with his wife Nicola on a yacht and was pictured with her most recently in St Tropez. He recently shared a photo of them on the yacht with the caption: “My sexy little mermaid xx love you @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.”

Beckham Family Feud: As Harper Beckham turns 14, will Brooklyn Beckham post a birthday message to her? (L-R) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In response to Brooklyn’s post, one fan wrote: “You're so cute together. The love you share for each other is so inspiring ❤️ The world needs more love and less hate,” whilst another said: “Well done for putting your relationship first Brooklyn, that's how marriage works. Be happy, love each other ❤️”

In May of this year The Sun reported that “family sources are hoping that Harper’s 14th birthday in July will help heal the rift.The source said they are hoping the feud will be resolved by then.

“However, another said: “It doesn’t seem likely at the moment.”

Brooklyn Beckham did share a birthday message to sister Harper when she turned 13 last year. He shared photographs of him and Harper and included one with Harper and Nicola. The message read: “Happy 13th birthday to the best little sister in the whole wide world xx we love you so much xxxxxxxxx ❤️.”

Brooklyn’s birthday tribute last year to his sister was liked by Victoria Beckham and it received over 400 comments. One fan wrote: “Best pic ever,” whilst another said: “Congrats beautiful princesa ❤️.”

Brooklyn and wife Nicola are currently the faces of Moncler’s pre-fall 2025 campaign which is titled “London, A Love Affair.” In reference to the campaign, Brooklyn said: “Nicola and I move in sync. That’s what this campaign is all about, being in tune with each other and with the city around us — London, a city we love. Sharing moments in places that are special to us both. This shoot felt like a snapshot into our life — walking through the city, laughing between takes, wearing pieces that we would wear in our everyday lives.”