Actress and Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner and husband ‘die at Swiss clinic’

Tributes have been pouring in for Ruth Posner and husband Michael following their deaths

Actress and Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner told their family and friends they had taken their own lives in an email. The 96 year old Ruth Posner and husband Michael, 97, who were from Belsize Park in north London, said in a message to “Dear family and friends,” and continued by writing “So sorry not to have mentioned it, but when you receive this email we will have “shuffled off this mortal coil.”

“The decision was mutual and without any outside pressure. We had lived a long life and together for almost 75 years. There came a point when failing senses, of sight and hearing and lack of energy was not living but existing that no care would improve.

“We had an interesting and varied life and except for the sorrow of losing Jeremy, our son. We enjoyed our time together, we tried not to regret the past, live in the present and not to expect too much from the future.”

The message was signed: “Much love Ruth & Mike.” Campaign Against Antisemitism paid tribute to Ruth Posner on Instagram and wrote: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Ruth Posner BEM, Holocaust survivor and educator, and her husband Michael.

“Ruth was forced into the Radom Ghetto as a child but, thanks to a plan created by her father, she managed to escape with her aunt. She later discovered, however, that her remaining family were murdered in the Treblinka extermination camp.

“Ruth made her way to the United Kingdom as a teenager. Years later, she would meet her loving husband, Michael, and go on to live a remarkable life travelling and working across the world, becoming an accomplished dancer and actor, performing and teaching at some of the world’s most prestigious venues and institutions.

“She would also go on to speak publicly of her experiences during the Holocaust, educating future generations and never shying away from taking part in the fight against antisemitism. Ruth was also a great friend of Campaign Against Antisemitism, standing proudly alongside us in this vital work.

“We were honoured to have been able to feature her on Britain’s first-ever national billboard campaign against antisemitism in 2023.”

“Thank you, Ruth. You were an inspiration and a shining example of how to use one’s voice for good in this world. You will be greatly missed.

“May their memories be a blessing.”

The Holocaust Educational Trust wrote: “The Holocaust Educational Trust is saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner BEM.”

When Ruth Posner came to the UK, at 16, she trained as a dancer before becoming an actress with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Her roles included playing a Polish princess Katya in the BBC comedy series Count Arthur Strong.

When discussing modern antisemitism, Ruth Posner said: “For many years, I didn’t particularly want to talk about my past, and my story. But, this kind of thing, Holocaust denial, I don’t want to talk about it, I want to scream about it.

“When I hear Holocaust denial…it makes me sick. That’s all I can say. There are no words that are going to express the feeling, because words come from thought, and this comes from my innards. I could scream. I wish I could speak to the person who said it. I wish I could actually exchange ideas.”