Miho Nakayama was found dead in the bath at the age of 54 on the same day she was due to perform in Christmas show.

Miho Nakayama was due to perform in a Christmas show in the city of Osaka on the day she was found dead in the bath. The actress, who was best known for her role in the 1995 movie Love Letter, was found dead in her home in Tokyo’s Ebisu district.

It was reported that an acquaintance discovered Miho Nakayama in the bath at her residence after she failed to turn up for work. Paramedics were called and her death was confirmed at the scene.

Miho Nakayama was originally best known as a pop star in Japan and her 1992 single “Sekaijū no Dare Yori Kitto”, made in collaboration with the band Wands, was among her earliest No 1 hits on the Oricon chart.

Her agency confirmed her death on her website. The statement read: "We are stunned by the sudden occurrence of this event," the statement said, adding that her cause of death was not confirmed.

Miho Nakayam was mother to a son, who is the custody of her former husband.

What was Mihio Nakayama’s cause of death?

According to Tsuji. Kyodo News+ “The death of Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama, who was found in her bathtub last week, has been ruled an accident, her agency said Sunday.

“Police have confirmed there is no suspicion of foul play in the death of the 54-year-old, who was known for her role in the acclaimed 1995 romantic film "Love Letter" and a string of hit J-pop songs in the 1980s and 1990s.”