Angela Alvarez was 95 when she won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2022.

The death of Angela Alvarez was shared by her grandson, composer and producer Carlos José Alvarez. She passed away at home in Baton Rouge in Louisiana, USA and was surrounded by her loved ones when she died.

Carlos José Alvarez told Billboard that “I feel so lucky to have shared our grandmother with the world. She was a gift to me.” He also said: “What we accomplished together was extraordinary. She is an example of courage, love and the importance of keeping dreams alive. She taught us how art can heal in times of adversity.”

Carlos José Alvarez also said: “Being able to work with her changed my life. The gift I thought I was giving her, was actually a gift she gave to me and in turn the world. She always said, ‘I want to leave this world knowing my music would live on,’ and it will. Her life was full and her legacy shines on.”

Angela Alvarez was born in Camagüey in Cuba on June 13, 1927 and although she learned how to write her own songs and play the piano, it took her decades to begin a musical career as neither her father nor her husband thought it was a suitable profession for her.

Her first and only album led to her tying with Silvana Estrada (who was 70 years younger than her) for the 2022 Latin Grammy for Best New Artist.

Billboard reported that “Angela not only impressed the Latin Recording Academy and its voting members. During the album’s recording process, her grandson invited Andy García to listen to her songs, and the Cuban-American actor and musician ended up executive producing and narrating a documentary about her titled Miss Angela and also invited her to appear in his remake of Father of the Bride as Tía Pili and sing “Quiéreme Mucho” as part of the soundtrack.”