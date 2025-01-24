Actress Andie MacDowell reveals she has Piriformis Syndrome, what is the health condition?

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

24th Jan 2025, 11:17am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell opened up about her health on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Andie MacDowell, who shares actress daughters Margaret Qualley, 30, and Rainey Qualley as well as Justin Qualley, 39, with her former husband, Paul Qualley, opened up to Drew Barrymore about her health. She revealed that she had been diagnosed with Piriformis Syndrome.

Hollywood actress Andie MacDowell explained to Drew that "I have piriformis syndrome, so it's a muscle that kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve, and it was shooting down my leg.” She went on to say that "I thought I was going to have to have a hip replacement, thank God, my hips are fine.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Actress Andie MacDowell reveals she has Piriformis Syndrome, what is the health condition? Andie MacDowell attends as PEOPLE and Hallmark Media present a conversation with the stars of Hallmark Channel's "The Way Home" at Dotdash Meredith offices on January 22, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hallmark MediaActress Andie MacDowell reveals she has Piriformis Syndrome, what is the health condition? Andie MacDowell attends as PEOPLE and Hallmark Media present a conversation with the stars of Hallmark Channel's "The Way Home" at Dotdash Meredith offices on January 22, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hallmark Media
Actress Andie MacDowell reveals she has Piriformis Syndrome, what is the health condition? Andie MacDowell attends as PEOPLE and Hallmark Media present a conversation with the stars of Hallmark Channel's "The Way Home" at Dotdash Meredith offices on January 22, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hallmark Media | Getty Images for Hallmark Media

According to the NHS, "Piriformis Syndrome is a condition where the piriformis muscle in the buttocks spasms and compresses the sciatic nerve, causing pain in the buttock and radiating down the back of the leg.”

In a video on the NHS website, a physiotherapist demonstrates gentle exercises for Piriformis Syndrome, a form of sciatica. Andie MacDowell spoke to Drew about doing exercises herself and said: “I have to work my tiny little bottom and my hips. I have to work the bottom and work my hip. I just do it every day.”

During the Covid pandemic, Andie MacDowell decided to stop dyeing her hair and has previously discussed how it has given her a sense of empowerment. She told People magazine at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration in Los Angeles that “I knew instinctually that this was something that I wanted to do. I'm just so thankful that L'Oréal Paris supported me and that everybody's been so kind to me and positive. The response has been really nice”

Read Marina Licht’s celeb and entertainment news alongside the biggest headlines in Friday’s NationalWorld newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andie MacDowell also said: I'm just appreciative that people let me be the individual that I am without question. I think people also agree that silver hair probably suits me."

When her daughter Margaret Qualley wed Jack Antonoff in August 2023, Andie MacDowell sported what has become now known as her signature grey hair. She wore a floral-print maxi dress by Cynthia Rowley to the celebrations

Related topics:Hollywood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice