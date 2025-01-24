Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell opened up about her health on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andie MacDowell, who shares actress daughters Margaret Qualley, 30, and Rainey Qualley as well as Justin Qualley, 39, with her former husband, Paul Qualley, opened up to Drew Barrymore about her health. She revealed that she had been diagnosed with Piriformis Syndrome.

Hollywood actress Andie MacDowell explained to Drew that "I have piriformis syndrome, so it's a muscle that kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve, and it was shooting down my leg.” She went on to say that "I thought I was going to have to have a hip replacement, thank God, my hips are fine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actress Andie MacDowell reveals she has Piriformis Syndrome, what is the health condition? Andie MacDowell attends as PEOPLE and Hallmark Media present a conversation with the stars of Hallmark Channel's "The Way Home" at Dotdash Meredith offices on January 22, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hallmark Media | Getty Images for Hallmark Media

According to the NHS, "Piriformis Syndrome is a condition where the piriformis muscle in the buttocks spasms and compresses the sciatic nerve, causing pain in the buttock and radiating down the back of the leg.”

In a video on the NHS website, a physiotherapist demonstrates gentle exercises for Piriformis Syndrome, a form of sciatica. Andie MacDowell spoke to Drew about doing exercises herself and said: “I have to work my tiny little bottom and my hips. I have to work the bottom and work my hip. I just do it every day.”

During the Covid pandemic, Andie MacDowell decided to stop dyeing her hair and has previously discussed how it has given her a sense of empowerment. She told People magazine at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration in Los Angeles that “I knew instinctually that this was something that I wanted to do. I'm just so thankful that L'Oréal Paris supported me and that everybody's been so kind to me and positive. The response has been really nice”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andie MacDowell also said: I'm just appreciative that people let me be the individual that I am without question. I think people also agree that silver hair probably suits me."

When her daughter Margaret Qualley wed Jack Antonoff in August 2023, Andie MacDowell sported what has become now known as her signature grey hair. She wore a floral-print maxi dress by Cynthia Rowley to the celebrations