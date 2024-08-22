The Hangover actress Nathalie Fay arrested after allegedly punching her boyfriend in the face

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

39 minutes ago
An actress who has appeared in a string of high-profile films has been arrested for punching her boyfriend in the face.

Nathalie Fay, who had parts in The Hangover, Old School, Due Date and Blonde and Blonder, was arrested in South Miami in Florida, American celebrity website TMZ reports.

According to the outlet the actress was being picked up by her boyfriend, identified by police as ‘Brady’, to go and watch a Miami Dolpins preseason game against Washington Commanders. When he got there, she got in the car but quizzed him about where he had been, apparently showing him a map on her phone to demonstrate he wasn’t telling the truth.

Actress Nathalie Fay, arrested under her real name Nathalie Tordion, is accused of punching her boyfriend in the face Picture: Arrest.orgActress Nathalie Fay, arrested under her real name Nathalie Tordion, is accused of punching her boyfriend in the face Picture: Arrest.org
Actress Nathalie Fay, arrested under her real name Nathalie Tordion, is accused of punching her boyfriend in the face Picture: Arrest.org | Arrest.org

While he looked at the phone, she punched him in the face. He called police, who arrested her for domestic battery.

The 43-year-old Canadian actress, whose real name is Nathalie Tordion, declined to comment when approached by TMZ. In The Hangover she played a hotel receptionist who lets one of the stag weekend party know that the Caesar’s Palace hotel in Las Vegas was not where Julius Caesar had stayed.

