Comedian and Jonathan Creek star Alan Davies has made some shock admissions in his new book

Comedian Alan Davies says he took cocaine whilst filming popular TV series Jonathan Creek.

The 59-year-old actor - who played the hit BBC mystery crime drama's titular character from 1997 until 2016 - said the drug was shared around by the crew.

Alan - who has quit drinking and drugs - wrote in his new memoir, White Male Stand-Up: "I joined in a couple of times and then gave it a miss. God knows what the producers would have said, had they known. ‘You’re fired’, probably.”

The comedian also revealed he took cocaine "with a bunch of Aussies in a hotel room". Alan added: “They were great ­company, but I was ­taking more cocaine than I’d ever had before. I left at about 8am, went home and drank three cans of Heineken for breakfast, standing in my stainless-steel kitchen staring at my pool.”

Elsewhere, the QI panellist recently revealed that his brother - who is two years older than Alan - disowned him after he reported his dad's sexual abuse.

Alan was sexually abused by his father between the ages of eight to 13, following the death of his mum from leukaemia when he was aged six, and the star - who was raised by his dad - admitted his siblings would have “preferred he didn’t say anything at all”.

Alan told The Telegraph newspaper earlier this month: "If the abuse occurred within a family, as it usually does, the instinct to withhold feels right, because families don’t usually support the victim. My older brother stopped speaking to me after I had dad arrested. He stopped sending birthday cards to my kids. I still have some contact with my sister, I see her son.

"They would have still preferred I didn’t say anything at all. But this is bigger than my family. You can’t not shine a light on it, just because you find it ‘a bit awkward'."

Alan struggled with alcohol and anger as a result of the childhood abuse but only went to the police eight years ago after a therapist helped him to come to terms with what happened. While Alan reported his father to the police, he was told that he would not be fit to stand trial as he was in his eighties, had dementia and was in a care home.

Speaking previously about the abuse and why he chose to detail it in his 2020 memoir, Just Ignore Him, he told Cat Deeley, 48, on ITV's Lorraine: “It took me a long time to kind of find a forum as it were to talk about the more difficult things in my childhood, I haven’t been able to do it in stand-up comedy, I’ve done it in this book.

“Several people, people I know, one or two quite well-known people, they’ve come to me and they’ve said ‘I’ve read your book and a similar thing happened to me’ or ‘similar things happened to me’ and then we’ve had a conversation about it as normal as talking about having a cup of tea.”