The US President is expected to announce a link between paracetamol and autism after making bizarre comments at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Monday that his administration has identified what it believes is one of the root causes of autism. Speaking during his address at a memorial service for the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Arizona on Sunday, the president veered off to promote his next public appearance.

He said: “I think you’re going to find it to be amazing. I think we found an answer to autism.” Offering no further details about what he intends to say about the condition, Trump did pledge that his administration “won’t let it happen anymore”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I think it’s going to be one of the most important news conferences I’ll ever have, and I look so forward to it.” Federal health officials are expected to raise concerns about pregnant women’s use of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol and one of the most widely used medications globally.

The US President is expected to announce a link between paracetamol and autism after making bizarre comments at Charlie Kirk’s funeral. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Officials have been reviewing previous research - including an August review by Mount Sinai and Harvard researchers - that suggests a possible link between Tylenol use early on in pregnancy and an increased risk of autism in children. They plan to warn pregnant women against using Tylenol early on unless they have a fever, according to the four individuals.

The White House on Sunday touted its forthcoming autism initiatives. “President Trump pledged to address America’s rising rate of autism, and to do so with Gold Standard Science,” spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement. “Tomorrow’s announcement will make historic progress on both commitments.”

The Food and Drug Administration, many medical organizations, and Tylenol’s manufacturer, Kenvue, maintain that the drug is safe for pregnant people to take as directed, but advise that users consult medical professionals. A spokesperson for Kenvue disagreed with the administration’s reported conclusions about the alleged ties between its product and autism and warned that the announcement could force expectant mothers to make “dangerous choices” between enduring pain and taking riskier painkillers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The facts are that over a decade of rigorous research, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, confirms there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism,” the spokesperson said. They added: “We stand with the many public health and medical professionals who have reviewed this science and agree. We will continue to explore all options to protect the health interests of American women and children.”

Kenvue’s assessment is widely shared by medical professionals, with Dr Christopher Zahn, chief of clinical practice for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, saying in a statement: “There is no clear evidence that proves a direct relationship between the prudent use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and fetal developmental issues.

“Neurodevelopmental disorders, in particular, are multifactorial and very difficult to associate with a singular cause. Pregnant patients should not be frightened away from the many benefits of acetaminophen, which is safe and one of the few options pregnant people have for pain relief.”