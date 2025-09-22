Germany scrambled two Eurofighter jets after a Russian military plane flew over the Baltic Sea.

The German fighter jets were scrambled on Sunday to intercept a Russian military aircraft above the Baltic Sea. Germany’s air force said the Russian Il-20M reconnaissance plane had switched off its transponders and ignored requests to make contact.

The Eurofighters took off from the Rostock-Laage airbase to head off the aircraft as it flew in international airspace. Tensions between Nato and Russia have been dramatically rising after a series of what European governments say are deliberate, provocative acts by the Kremlin.

On Friday, three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace in the Gulf of Finland. Moscow denies this. Asked if the US was willing to defend EU countries from further Russian aggression, Donald Trump on Sunday said: “Yeah, I would. I would.” Earlier, the US president said he “didn’t like” Russia’s jet incursion but said he had not been briefed about it.

Estonia condemned the Kremlin’s “brazen” behaviour. It said it was convening an emergency security council meeting for the first time in 34 years of Estonia’s membership of the UN.

World leaders are gathering this week in New York for the UN’s general assembly. Estonian foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, said the violation was “part of a broader pattern of escalation by Russia, both regionally and globally”. It included violations of Polish and Romanian airspace. “This behaviour requires an international response,” Tsahkna said.

Posting on Facebook, Latvia’s president, Edgars Rinkėvičs, said there was a risk of “serious conflict” if Russia continued in the coming weeks to provoke Nato. European governments did not want a wider war but had no choice but to respond, he said.

The Czech president, Petr Pavel, called on Nato to respond decisively to Russian aggression and to stay united. “Unfortunately, this is balancing on the brink of conflict, but giving in to evil is simply impossible,” he said.