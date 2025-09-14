Romania has scrambled fighter jets after a Russian drone has breached its airspace.

Romania has said a drone breached its airspace during a Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine. Fighter jets were scrambled on Saturday, coming close to taking down the aircraft as it was flying very low before it left national airspace toward Ukraine, defence minister Ionut Mosteanu said.

Romania is the latest NATO member state to report an incursion, with Poland deploying aircraft and closing an airport in the eastern city of Lublin on Saturday, three days after it shot down Russian drones in its airspace. They are the first known shots fired by a member of the Western alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Two F-16 fighter jets were initially scrambled by Romania, and later two Eurofighters. Citizens in the southeastern county of Tulcea near the Danube and its Ukrainian border were warned to take cover, the defence ministry said.

Romania has scrambled fighter jets after a Russian drone has breached its airspace. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The ministry said the drone dropped off their radar 20km (12 miles) southwest of the village of Chilia Veche. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that data showed the drone breached about 10km (six miles) into Romanian territory and operated in NATO airspace for around 50 minutes.

He said Belarusian airspace was also used for entry into Ukraine's airspace. Mr Zelenskyy described the reported incursion as "an obvious expansion of the war by Russia," and called for "tariffs against Russian trade" and a "collective defence".

He warned: "Do not wait for dozens of "shaheds" [Iranian-designed drones] and ballistic missiles before finally making decisions." NATO has said it plans to strengthen eastern flank defence, following earlier Polish airspace violations. US secretary of state Marco Rubio called the Polish incursion "unacceptable and unfortunate and dangerous", and said while it was unclear if the drones were intentionally sent to Poland, if it was the case, it would be "a highly escalatory move".