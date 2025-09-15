The UK has summoned the Russian ambassador following the country’s “unprecedented violation” of Nato airspace, the Foreign Office has said.

Russian drones have entered Poland’s and Romania’s airspace over the past few days. Romanian fighter jets were in the air monitoring a Russian attack in Ukraine on Saturday and were able to track the drone near Ukraine's southern border, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the incursion could not be a mistake - it was "an obvious expansion of the war by Russia". Moscow has not commented on the Romanian claims.

On Wednesday, Poland said it had shot down at least three Russian drones which had entered its airspace. In its statement, Romania's defence ministry said it detected the Russian drone when two F-16 jets were monitoring the country's border with Ukraine, after "Russian air attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure on the Danube".

Now, an FCDO spokesperson said: “Significant and unprecedented violation of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones last week – followed by a further incursion into Romanian airspace on Saturday – was utterly unacceptable. The UK stands united with Poland, Romania, Ukraine and our NATO Allies in unreservedly condemning these reckless actions.

A house in the Polish village of Wyryki-Wola was destroyed by debris from a shot down Russian drone (Picture: Wojtek Radwanski) | AFP via Getty Images

“As our continent once again faces the egregious expansion of Russia’s reckless behaviour, defence of Ukraine against Putin’s aggression is crucial to the security of the whole of Europe, including the UK. The response of NATO forces demonstrates the seriousness with which NATO is treating Russia’s actions. And as the Secretary General announced on Friday, alongside NATO Allies we are bolstering our defences along the eastern flank, using new technologies such as counter-drone sensors and weapons.

“Russia should understand that its continued aggression only strengthens the unity between NATO allies and our determination to stand with Ukraine, and any further incursions will again be met with force. Russia must end its illegal war on Ukraine.” Romania has also summoned the Russian ambassador to Bucharest's foreign ministry.